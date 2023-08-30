The former corporate operator of San Juan Living Center in Montrose will pay $150,000 to settle sexual harassment complaints.
As well, SSC Montrose San Juan Operating Co. LLC and SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services LLC (collectively, SAVA), were enjoined from creating a hostile work environment on the basis of sex and from retaliating against employees who make such complaints. The settlement agreement, filed Aug. 25 and accepted by the U.S. District Court on Tuesday, also spells out training and reporting procedures SAVA is to follow.
The agreement brings to an end an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission action against SAVA that was filed in 2020, alleging violations of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
That complaint alleged the defendants failed to respond appropriately in 2016, when an employee at San Juan Living Center reported being groped and subjected to sexually suggestive comments from residents at the skilled nursing facility.
Her complaint also alleges a resident exposed himself to her and that, despite broad knowledge of pervasive sexual harassment against other female employees, SAVA told them to “be nice” or view the behavior as complimentary. The lead witness further alleged she was fired in 2017 for trying to report the abuse.
SAVA denied the allegations and the settlement agreement was not an admission of them. The company admits no guilt by the decree, under which the EEOC will disburse the $150,000 settlement to nine individuals.
“Our women were really brave for coming out,” said EEOC trial attorney Lauren Duke, noting that it might be harder for employees in a rural area, where jobs are more limited, to speak up. “They worked hard to get their license and there’s not a ton of jobs in that area, specifically in that field. I think they were maybe afraid to lose their job and knew it would be hard to find a similar job. That’s what makes these kinds of cases so important.
“I think all these women were really brave for standing up for themselves.”
The settlement constitutes an important message, EEOC regional attorney Mary Jo O’Neill said.
“One of the reasons this case is important is that employers are responsible to ensure there is no sexual harassment of their employees, by whoever does the sexual harassment. …. The employer has an obligation to ensure their employees are protected from sexual harassment, or any harassment,” she said.
Addressing sexual harassment by clients of skilled care facilities can be challenging, but that does not exempt employers from responsibility, O’Neill also said, referencing a 2018 action against Joyvida LLC (Amada Senior Care), which brought a $250,000 settlement for sexual harassment in Colorado Springs. Joyvida also did not admit wrongdoing by entering the settlement.
“This is just an area where we’ve seen problems. It’s really important employers understand their obligations to keep their employees safe from sexual harassment, from whatever source it comes from,” said O’Neill.
According to the SAVA settlement decree, the defendants no longer own or operate skilled nursing facilities in Colorado. They have certified to the U.S. District Court and EEOC that they will be dissolving their LLCs in Delaware, where they are in the process of “winding up” operations.
The EEOC said SAVA has transferred operations of its skilled nursing facilities in Colorado to new companies and operators.
If the defendants assume ownership of any business in Colorado entailing active operation of a long-term patient care facility, they are to notify the EEOC in writing at least 30 days in advance and adhere to the settlement decree’s provisions for equitable relief and record keeping.
If the defendants do engage in future operations before dissolving their LLCs, the consent decrees provisions are binding on all present and future directors, officers, managers, agents, successors and assigns.
The defendants must review sexual harassment and retaliation policies, including provisions as to sexual harassment between a resident and employee, and revise those policies where shortfalls are seen.
The decree spells out the training that is to be held for all Colorado employees. SAVA must also train managers and supervisors in how to respond to and investigate discrimination complaints. All employees are to be trained in the care of residents with cognitive limitations and those who engage in hostile or unwelcome sexual behavior, with specifics on how to document and report the behavior.
“I think these cases are challenging, first of all, that people know their rights, that they have the right not to be sexually harassed by patients at work,” O’Neill said.
“And then they’re challenging to settle and I think they’re important because I think employers really need to take this responsibility seriously.”
Employers are legally obligated to protect their employees from harassment by third parties, such as patients, vendors or customers; O’Neill said some employers do not understand this obligation.
Although steps may be more nuanced than at other jobs, there are industry best-practices to consider, Duke said, also noting that not every resident at a nursing facility necessarily is in cognitive decline.
As she explained, some facilities have a “buddy system” rule, under which no provider goes into a patient room alone. Others have assigned only male nurses to male patients when there are problems. Working with families and medical providers for a behavioral care plan is another option.
“Employers at these facilities can’t just say it is what it is and ‘It’s what you signed up for.’ It’s more complicated than that and they do have the right to work in a place free of sexual harassment, even in this type of facility,” Duke said.
“You can’t be dismissive when you’re talking about this type of harassment.”
The EEOC website contains information about sexual harassment and retaliation (www.eeoc.gov), but there area also experts in the area of elder care who employers can use to develop strategies for dealing with patients who may be harassing employees, O’Neill added. Employers have to take reasonable steps to prevent harassment.
“They have to do something. Doing nothing is the problem. … Taking no responsibility as the employer is not the answer,” she said.