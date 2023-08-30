Nursing home entities seek dismissal of sexual harassment suit

The entrance to San Juan Living Center in Montrose, shown in 2020. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

The former corporate operator of San Juan Living Center in Montrose will pay $150,000 to settle sexual harassment complaints.

As well, SSC Montrose San Juan Operating Co. LLC and SavaSeniorCare Administrative Services LLC (collectively, SAVA), were enjoined from creating a hostile work environment on the basis of sex and from retaliating against employees who make such complaints. The settlement agreement, filed Aug. 25 and accepted by the U.S. District Court on Tuesday, also spells out training and reporting procedures SAVA is to follow.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

What's NABUR?