The rugged Himalayas present their own challenges when it comes to emergency responses. On Saturday, Dr. Nima Namgyal Sherpa informed a 90-strong crowd here how it’s done.

Namgyal trains first responders through Himalayan Medics, a program he founded in 2015. He spoke Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Ute Indian Museum as part of the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas’ presentation.



