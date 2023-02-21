Dr. Nima Namgyal Sherpa receives a Peace Award from the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas for his humanitarian work in the medical field in Nepal and around the world after his presentation at the Ute Indian Museum on Feb. 18. (Gunnison Clamp/Special to the MDP)
Felt craft toys, built by handicapped and disabled individuals from Nepal, for sale at a presentation hosted by the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas at the Ute Indian Museum on Feb. 18. The individuals who made these learned how to through a sponsored support system at a housing facility in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Gunnison Clamp/Special to the MDP)
Gunnison Clamp
The rugged Himalayas present their own challenges when it comes to emergency responses. On Saturday, Dr. Nima Namgyal Sherpa informed a 90-strong crowd here how it’s done.
Namgyal trains first responders through Himalayan Medics, a program he founded in 2015. He spoke Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Ute Indian Museum as part of the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas’ presentation.
Namgyal was one of the responders after the 2014 avalanches and 2015 earthquake that devastated Nepal, helping him see a need for more people to be trained as medics due to the lack of resources in remote mountain villages. In these high altitude villages it would take multiple days of walking to get to the nearest hospital or cost an expensive helicopter ride, he said.
Himalayan Medics works to train villagers in CPR and other medical procedures.
Namgyal also developed a protocol for helicopter safety. Since helicopters are a common form of travel in these mountainous regions, his work helped ensure safety for the members of these remote villages, teaching them to properly work the doors and mechanics of these helicopters when they arrive.
“I started Himalayan medics in Nepal for one reason: to raise awareness … to at least teach them (villagers) some basic life-saving skills,” Namgyal told the Montrose Daily Press. Namgyal said when he first started this organization, he was reaching out to villages; now he has people reaching out to him for training in mountain medicine.
Saturday’s presentation also discussed who the Sherpa people are. Namgyal told the Daily Press “sherpa” is a word meaning “people from the east” and was used in reference to the people who traveled from east Tibet to eastern Nepal thousands of years ago. Now, it has since taken on a second meaning as “guide.”
Namgyal also presented on wilderness medicine, emphasizing how important it is for people to have first-aid knowledge in order to save lives until patients can get to a hospital.
Every year WCFH gives its Peace Medal to an individual who has shown extraordinary work in humanitarian efforts. This year, the speaker himself was honored: WCFH presented Namgyal with this year’s Peace Medal.
WCFH has donated money and medical mannequins to practice chest compressions along with other training supplies since almost the beginning of Himalayan Medics.
WCFH was founded over twenty years ago by Bill Duckworth, who has since passed. What started as a free Tibet organization has grown into a nonprofit looking to fulfill the needs of projects and villages that are overlooked by larger organizations.
While WCFH has donated to causes in Mexico and Tibet, it has done the most good for people in Nepal, since two of the seven board members for WCFH were born there. Many times, members of the board travel to Nepal to directly see their projects through.
One of the more recent projects is a partnership with the Disabled Adult Living Center in Kathmandu, Nepal. The center, which houses and cares for 26 patients, receives funds through handmade crafts, such as stuffed toys.
However, COVID-19 restrictions banned street sales, so in an effort to help WCFH has personally transported these goods to Colorado, selling them at their events and local craft shows. All proceeds go back to the center, and there were crafts available to buy at Saturday’s event. WCFH will also be at this upcoming weekend’s Cabin Fever Craft Show at Friendship Hall.
Board members Val Burnell and Kelvin Kent estimated that WCFH has raised and donated $200,000 in the last five or six years. After the earthquake in Nepal, WCFH was able to raise $90,000 from 2015 to 2016, said Burnell.
Last Saturday’s event also included a brief WCFH meeting as well as opportunities to donate to Himalayan Medics. If you did not make it to the event but would still like to donate, you may do so through https://www.himalayanfriends.com/ under the “Donate” tab or you may drop off donations to WCFH, PO Box 2022, Montrose CO. 81401.
