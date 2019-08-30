Featured in Architectural Digest, Centennial Ranch is showcased in this year’s Savor the San
Juans home tour on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Both Dashwood House and the ranch’s line cabin will be open to tour.
“We are excited to offer the opportunity to share such an historic property. It is a window into the old west, not to be missed,” organizer Carol Parker. said.
A booklet published by owner Vince Kontny will be given to each attendee. It details the history and the artisans involved in constructing both the craftsman style main home and the log line cabin. Created with a passion for authenticity, history comes alive at this 100-year-old working ranch.
Four other diverse and carefully curated homes round out the sixth Savor the San Juans tour, including Hartman Gardens, Pearl of the Orient at The Bridges, Heavenly Haven at Cobble Creek and Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast and carriage house. Attendees tour at their own pace, starting with a breakfast sampler at 9:30 a.m. prepared by the Montrose High School Catering class. Homes open at 10 a.m. and can be toured at individual pace until 3:30 p.m.
End the tour at the Ute Museum with local desserts and libations from 2 - 5 p.m.
The tour showcases local agriculture and more than 50 other local businesses. The craftsmanship of local contractors, florists, and table decorators will be on full display at each decorated home. A full array of regional culinary talent is featured as chefs prepare seasonal tastings from the farms and ranches of Valley Food Partners. The brunch sampler at Cobble Creek Golf Club and a local wine, beer, cider and dessert tasting reception at the Ute Museum make for a complete culinary and design adventure. Prizes have been donated such as stays at the newly renovated Redstone Castle and Canyon of the Ancients Guest Ranch as well as an advertising package from the Montrose Daily Press and other items.
Participating chefs this year are from Creekside, Remington’s at the Bridges, D’licious Food Co., True Grit Café, and Climb, an elevated eatery in Lake City.
Tastings are sourced from local farms and include peaches, sweet corn, bison, tomatoes, and roasted chiles.
A limited number of tickets are available at the earlybird price of $35 the following Montrose locations: Tiffany’s, ETC., ElderAdo Financial, San Juan Gardens, Honey Acre Farmstand and select days at the Montrose Farmers Market. Full details and tickets are also available online at valleyfoodapartnership.org.
The tour benefits the Valley Food Partnership and is presented by Alpine Bank and Alpine Bank Wealth Management, with special thanks to the David and Gaynelle Mize Family, TEI Rock Drills, ElderAdo Financial, Budget Blinds and the Montrose Daily Press, as well as many other sponsors.
The tour benefits the Valley Food Partnership and its beginning farmer rancher program. As a mission driven organization, the Valley Food Partnership is committed to working together to grow a healthy community by connecting local farms to forks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.