Dental visits may come clouded in trepidation, but Smiles 4 Kids goes the extra mile when it comes to helping pediatric patients feel at ease during their time in the office.
Dr. Ben Brown, a partner at the dental clinic, found that watching his patients grow more comfortable over several different sessions brought a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction to the work he does.
Many children can’t even leave the car when they arrive for their first appointment. Some have never been to the dentist and others heard unnerving stories they didn’t experience, but overall, Brown is excited to be able to constantly reframe the conversation around what it means to go to the dentist.
“My wife didn’t have the best experiences as a kid,” said Brown. “I love her to death, but she’s a terrible dental patient to this day and so having the opportunity to change that narrative with kids and have this be someplace that they look forward to is something that’s super important to all of us.”
Brown credits the clinic partner and founder, Ben Wilson, as well as his staff for making it the success it is. Sometimes remembering why they do the work is challenging after going home tired, but Brown added that remembering their goal is key.
The goal is always to send all children out the door better than they came in, but some days remembering this goal can be challenging for the staff.
“We don’t always get a big thank you at the end. We send them away in better shape than we found them,” said Brown. “These girls work hard, they are in it for the right reasons and they take care of these kids all day long. You just couldn’t ask for a better group of ladies to work with and trust your kids to. So for me you know, hands down these ladies set us apart.”
Smiles 4 Kids is also one of the few practices on the Western Slope to offer pediatric sedation, a tool that helps children get through the process with ease and a positive experience.
The clinic has a heart for service, contributing in the community wherever it can. Brown said the clinic is gearing up for the Children’s Family Expo as primary sponsors for the event. But above all, one of Brown’s highest priorities is making sure that everyone who walks through the door receives service.
“We have a lot of special needs patients,” said Brown.
Normally the clinic sees patients until they age out of the program at 21, but a couple of patients with special needs have stayed through their 30s and 40s to ensure they receive the care they need.
“We work really hard to make sure they are welcome and well-cared for,” Brown said.
