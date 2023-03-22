Say Yes to the (prom) Dress: Realtors association offers free formal wear for area students

Michelle Keltz, left, and Michelle Klippert, at The Real Estate Store with some of the donated dresses, jewelry and other accessories they and the Montrose Association of Realtors are offering students in Montrose, Delta and Ouray counties for this year's proms. (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)
With area schools’ proms coming up soon, a local version of “Say Yes to the Dress” is in full swing.
A volunteer committee through Montrose Association of Realtors is providing free dresses for students across the Western Slope, using donated dresses.
The Montrose Association of Realtors has received about 200 dresses, which its members will give to students for free. Those interested in looking for a dress can book an appointment by calling Dana Gleason at 970-209-2451.
Last year, the local Say Yes to the Dress came through Michelle Klippert, who donated about 50 dresses. Due to space needs for the dresses and popularity of the Say Yes to the Dress committee's offerings, the Montrose Association of Realtors took it on this year. The Say Yes to the Dress committee hopes to also donate 50 or more dresses this season and to continue the donation of dresses annually, possibly for other formal events, such as homecoming dances.
“We’ve had a great time, the girls have all been very excited … We want students and young ladies to be able to utilize this because they are free,” said Gleason, the vice president of board directors for the Montrose Associations of Realtors.
With prom comes many memories and experiences such as dress shopping, and the Say Yes to the Dress committee hopes to make this experience as exciting as possible for students. Not only does the committee work diligently to create a memorable experience, but also, to make it cost-friendly for all students who wish to participate in the prom experience.
“These type of events can get very expensive for families … this has been a really great way to upcycle these beautiful dresses and give the girls something pretty to wear on their night out,” said Gleason.
Because of how expensive prom can be, the Say Yes to the Dress committee has given its resources and time to help out families for a great year no matter the cost. This volunteer committee has helped young girls to feel great on prom and their parents with the cost of the event.
Montrose Association of Realtors has tirelessly intertwined the Montrose community with many volunteering events such as Say Yes to the Dress. Say Yes to the Dress has brought the community together in many ways from those donating the dresses, to the realtors who help the students, to students looking for a dress, and lastly the parents with the cost.
Amelia Avila is a student at Montrose High School and an intern for the Montrose Daily Press.
