Say Yes to the (prom) Dress: Realtors association offers free formal wear for area students

Michelle Keltz, left, and Michelle Klippert, at The Real Estate Store with some of the donated dresses, jewelry and other accessories they and the Montrose Association of Realtors are offering students in Montrose, Delta and Ouray counties for this year's proms. (Stephen Woody/Special to the MDP)

With area schools’ proms coming up soon, a local version of “Say Yes to the Dress” is in full swing.

A volunteer committee through Montrose Association of Realtors is providing free dresses for students across the Western Slope, using donated dresses.



