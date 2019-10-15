Colorado will get more of the Bureau of Land Management’s Washington staff under the Trump administration’s proposed agency reorganization than any other Western state — but whether those employees will have decision-making authority is a hotly contested point.
The plan involves scattering almost 300 positions, some currently unfilled, across 11 Western states. Of the 222 people being moved from Washington, nearly 40% are coming to Colorado.
“Colorado is a weird situation, because it has a state office, the national operations center and the new [BLM] headquarters,” acting BLM Director William Perry Pendley, 74, said in an interview Friday with The Colorado Sun. Pendley was in Colorado for the annual Society of Environmental Journalists’ conference in Fort Collins, where he participated in a panel discussion on public-lands policy.
The new headquarters in Grand Junction will have 27 people, including a newly appointed BLM director and the deputy director. The Trump administration has not nominated a full-time director for the agency, which oversees 250 million acres of public land.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.