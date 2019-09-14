Montrose County School District’s board sees in the city’s public safety sales tax request the chance to add badly needed school resource officers.
The body on Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution that throws the district’s support behind the November ballot measure to increase by 0.58 percent the city’s sales tax rates.
“The whole community gains from it and the school district does too, because it will get an extra resource officer,” MCSD Board President Tom West said Friday.
The Tuesday endorsement “urges the voters of the City of Montrose, Colorado, to vote in favor.”
The Montrose Police Department — which provides sworn officers to be on school grounds during the academic year — needs more funding than is currently available through the city’s general fund in order to keep up with rising crime rates and growth. As well, the agency needs quarters larger than the current, already cramped police station.
The city will continue funding the department from the general fund; the sales tax increase revenue would be additional money, not a replacement for existing budgets. The city cannot use other revenue streams — such as the grant money that pays for special projects like the Connect People to Their Trails project — for law enforcement purposes.
Private citizens and now-retired Montrose Police Chief Tom Chinn brought the needs before city council last year; the city later appointed a blue ribbon public safety commission to study actual staffing levels, needs and other factors, including whether a sales tax would be the best funding mechanism.
The committee also found need for a new police headquarters and the sales tax would pay the multi-million cost, sunsetting after 25 years and taking the public safety sales tax rate to 0.44 percent.
The school board’s recent resolution came about after Police Chief Blaine Hall made a presentation at its work session a few weeks ago.
Although district board member Phoebe Benziger also sat on the public safety sales tax board, she said she was not the school board member to suggest a support resolution.
All members of the school board Tuesday voted in favor of the resolution as part of the consent agenda, which contains multiple items that do not come up for individual discussion unless they are moved onto the regular agenda. Because the vote was unanimous, with the exception of one absent member, Benziger’s vote was not the deciding one.
“This is going to increase our school resource officers by two, which is in essence doubling (the number). We, as a school board, couldn’t find a reason not to support that. Safety is a huge priority for our students and staff,” Benziger said.
“I support it because it is very much needed. It will be nice to have more school resource officers,” school district board member Jake Suppes said.
“I think that’s needed. More officers are needed. Montrose has been needing more officers for several years,” said Suppes, a retired Montrose Police Department officer, whose son now works for the agency.
“Even before I retired, we were going from call to call. It was not uncommon, during the afternoon or evening, to have five or six calls backed up, not counting the calls we were on. … They do need a bigger building. They do need more officers,” he said.
“The schools, that pays off in the long run, putting more officers in the schools. That’s working toward the future. It’s needed.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
