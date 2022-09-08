school board swear

Outgoing MCSD board president Gayle Johnson, second from left, swears in the incumbents and newly elected board member, Alice Murphy, onto the board. The meeting was Johnson's last after she reached her term limit. From left: Jeff Bachman, Jacob Suppes, Gayle Johnson, Sarah Fishering, Steve Bush, Eric Kelley, Alice Murphy and Tom West. 

 (Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)

After bidding goodbye to one of its board members this summer, the Montrose County school board is preparing to fill the space left by its former vice president.

Jeff Bachman, appointed as the District A representative in 2017 and re-elected last year following a contentious board election, resigned in June for a job opportunity that moved him outside of district boundaries (District A boundaries draw lines around most of the town of Olathe and the northwest corner of the school district boundaries).



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

