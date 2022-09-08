Outgoing MCSD board president Gayle Johnson, second from left, swears in the incumbents and newly elected board member, Alice Murphy, onto the board. The meeting was Johnson's last after she reached her term limit. From left: Jeff Bachman, Jacob Suppes, Gayle Johnson, Sarah Fishering, Steve Bush, Eric Kelley, Alice Murphy and Tom West.
After bidding goodbye to one of its board members this summer, the Montrose County school board is preparing to fill the space left by its former vice president.
Jeff Bachman, appointed as the District A representative in 2017 and re-elected last year following a contentious board election, resigned in June for a job opportunity that moved him outside of district boundaries (District A boundaries draw lines around most of the town of Olathe and the northwest corner of the school district boundaries).
Per the Montrose County School District (MCSD) Board of Education policy, board members must reside within their district in order to serve.
The remaining board members appointed District F representative Eric Kelley as their new vice president after Bachman’s resignation. The board is poised to interview two applicants interested in representing the Olathe community next Tuesday, prior to the board’s regular meeting, according to MCSD spokesman Matt Jenkins. Information identifying the two candidates is not yet publicly available, but the meeting will be open to the community. One of the candidates could be appointed to the vacant seat if board members consider that person a good fit, Jenkins said.
Although Bachman’s term was set for the next four years, his replacement will have to run for the seat in 2023, in conjunction with board member Tom West’s (District D) run for re-election, according to Laurie Laird, administrative assistant to the superintendent and the school board.
If elected, the new board member will serve out the remaining two years of the former vice president’s term.
Jenkins expressed gratitude for Bachman’s service over the past four years.
“We were sad to see him go — he was a credit to the board and a really good voice for his community. I think it was like any opportunity that some of us get in our lives to move and provide for our families,” Jenkins said of Bachman. “He did a really good job of vocally supporting stakeholders in that constituency (District A). We wish him the best.”
The MCSD board will interview the two potential successors on Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. at the central office location, 930 Colorado Ave. in Montrose prior to its regular board meeting.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone