Petitions for Montrose County School District RE-1J Board Director positions will be available by appointment beginning on Wednesday, August 4th at the District Office, located at 930 Colorado Avenue. Petitions must have 50 certified signatures for placement on the ballot. The last day to return the petitions is Friday, August 27th at 3:00 pm.
Director Districts that will be up for a four-year term in the November 2, 2021 Elections include:
- District A, currently represented by Jeff Bachman
- District C, currently represented by Gayle Johnson (Term Limited)
- District E, currently represented by Sarah Fishering
- District G, currently represented by Stephen Bush
District F, which is currently represented by Eric Kelley, will be up for a two-year term this November.
MCSD Board of Education Directors are limited to two consecutive terms. Elections are held during odd-numbered years.
Individuals interested in completing a petition should review the Director District in which they reside; directions for finding your Director District may be found at the following link:
Please contact Laurie Laird at (970) 252-7902 or laurie.laird@mcsd.org to schedule an appointment to pick up a petition or for further information.
