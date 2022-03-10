Montrose County School Board President Sarah Fishering on Tuesday addressed claims of the school board violating open meeting laws, which the board was accused of during a Feb. 8 board meeting, in a statement from her and board Vice President Jeff Bachman.
“Montrose County School District continues to operate with a measured, transparent and thoughtful approach,” Fishering said.
“While other school districts in our state struggle with infighting and distrust, MCSD board directors conduct business with candor and we respect each other and every statutory requirement regarding public meetings and public processes. We will always conduct business in good faith and in accordance with Colorado sunshine rules.”
Fishering’s statement comes after local political personality Ben Alexander claimed during public comment at the Feb. 8 board meeting that members had been violating their oath of office and Colorado open meeting laws. He also criticized the lack of clarity from the board in minutes.
Minutes are taken for all meetings where formal action may occur, according to Montrose County School District board policy. The minutes contain key details, such as how members voted on items and the names of people addressing the board.
Alexander also alleged that board members may be meeting outside of regularly posted meetings since many board votes are unanimous. He also said that consent agendas are often passed unanimously without discussion or detailed record of conversation, according to the minutes.
Fishering pushed back on this claim during her statement and said “it is not uncommon” for an agenda item to be pulled for discussion.
“MCSD board directors do our homework prior to every board meeting, studying each of the various agenda items that are all publicly posted on our community for our community to review,” Fishering said. “This preparation allows us to cause an informed vote at each regular business board meeting.
“...Every item is discussed and every board action is taken without predetermination within the public’s view, and always requiring the establishment of a board member quorum.”
According to Robert’s Rules of Order — widely adopted guidelines for meeting procedure — minutes should not be transcripts of meetings or go into detail on discussions.
Colorado open meeting laws stipulate that any meeting with more than two board members must be noticed and open to the public.
Governing boards lump routine business items, such as approving prior minutes, into consent agendas to cut down on time spent in the meeting. However, if any board member thinks any items warrant further discussion, they can pull it from the consent agenda to discuss.
Montrose County commissioner meetings also pass routine business items on consent agendas, while city council meetings do not.
When reached by phone Wednesday, Alexander declined to comment. Alexander also refused to answer any questions from the Montrose Daily Press after the meeting in February.
Ben Alexander’s wife, Kay Alexander, also brought up the issue during school board elections last fall when posing a question at the League of Women Voters candidate forum on Oct. 18, 2021.
(None of the conservative trio then running for school board seats attended the forum because of prior commitments, but Kay Alexander also gave opening and closing remarks on their behalf.)
“All voting appears to be done on a consent agenda and almost always as a unanimous vote,” Kay Alexander said to the candidates at the Ute Museum forum. “Is there another form in which you discussed issues? If so, where can I find the record of those meetings that are available to the public?”
Fishering said that no, the board does not discuss issues outside of regular business meetings, “because if there was, we’d be breaking sunshine laws, which is committing a crime.”
She added that board members have ample time to review agenda items and do their own research prior to meetings. Fishering said that Kay Alexander’s question could be interpreted to imply that the board should have “discussions for discussion’s sake,” but that also that the board should better explain how they come to decisions.
“I understand what you’re getting at, but also I am not committing any sunshine law contraventions at all,” Fishering said.
Staff Writer Josue Perez contributed to this report.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.