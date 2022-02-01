The boundaries for the school board representatives are changing to account for population shifts.
According to previous school board meeting minutes, the last time that redistricting happened was in 2002. Since the boundaries have not been adjusted in nearly two decades, the populations of the districts had become out of balance.
The school district boundaries have not been adjusted for a while, but will be amended every five years in the future to be compliant with the statute.
For example, District G, represented by Steve Bush, has 4,447 people living within the older boundaries, which encompass the center-east portion of the city of Montrose.
On the other hand, because of new developments, the population of District B, represented by Jacob Suppes, in the northeast portion of the school district has swelled to nearly 7,000 people.
Now, the variation in the district sizes is minimal, ranging from 5,793 to 5,799 people.
The school board consists of seven representatives from each of the districts who can serve up to two consecutive four-year terms. Two of the districts — A and B — are based in Olathe.
Zach Musick, the GIS analyst for the City of Montrose, worked with the school district to craft new boundaries for the districts. With the help of a redistricting plugin in spatial mapping software, he worked on making districts as evenly sized as possible.
“We’re not gerrymandering anything, we’re just making sure all the districts have as close to equal representation as possible,” Musick said.
Musick shifted around Census blocks, the smallest geographical unit of data available from the Census Bureau, to balance out the districts, to create balanced districts. The population data came from the 2020 census, which measured 3.4% growth from 2010 in Montrose County.
The boundaries do not affect any of the sitting board members and only determine where the eligible members can live in order to serve on the board — they are required to live in the district they represent, but are voted on by everyone within the boundaries of the school district.
The school board will be voting on the maps at its regular meeting on Feb. 8.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
