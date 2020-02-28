Montrose County School District’s contract with First Student for student transportation will expire after five years and an extension year on June 30. Starting on July 1, a new contract with Student Transportation of America (STA) will go into effect.
“Nothing will change for the remainder of the school year,” said Montrose County School District superintendent Steve Schiell. “First Student has done a very good job over the years and we thank them for the years of service they’ve been providing with the district, and we look forward to our new partnership with STA.”
The process for contracting a transportation company involves communicating with potential companies toward the end of the calendar year. After getting in touch with companies, a committee makes a selection based on performance and occasionally interviews, and a contract is awarded.
Schiell said that even if a contract was not awarded to a third party, the district would then take over the business to ensure that student transportation is still provided.
While the contract has changed, Schiell emphasized that the school district’s transportation services will not be affected.
“It will not be changing anything, and the new company is coming in with all new, brand new buses,” Schiell said. “The service is not changing, and everything will still be the same expectations.”
STA has a base in Grand Junction, and will expand their nationwide transportation services to the Montrose County School District with a five-year contract starting on July 1, 2020 for the upcoming school year.
