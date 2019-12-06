“The final step” in the years-long partnership between the City of Montrose and Montrose County School District in the construction of Columbine Middle School came to a close, according to senior planner Garry Baker.
City council voted unanimously Tuesday of the CMS Land Dedication Plat and Intergovernmental Agreement between the city and MCSD. As part of the vote, the school district donated about three acres of land located near the middle school, said Baker.
“This is a wonderful culmination of this project,” he said.
The donated land includes a new park near the school off of S. 12th Street. And it also consists of land to the north of 12th, located near York Street and Park Avenue.
MCSD Superintendent Stephen Schiell, who was at the council meeting alongside CMS Principal Ben Stephenson, said the school district has enjoyed partnering with the city and Columbine Middle School. He added they’re also thrilled to give back the land.
“We really appreciate this new park and we are very much enjoying the natural landscaping that was put in,” city councilor Judy Ann Files said during the meeting.
The new CMS, which opened up last year, was built behind the previous building after Ballot Measure 3A passed in November 2016, as previously reported. That measure imposed a 4.51 mill levy for the district’s $21.3 million portions of the school construction. The district also has a Build Excellent Schools Today (BEST) grant from the state for $12.4 million to cover a portion of the construction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.