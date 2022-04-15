Editor's note: Montrose County School District contacted the Daily Press after publication with the following statement: "MCSD confirmed that the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs held no vote and MCSD school board members have not formalized whether the M-feather will be included or exported from the new mascot design or existing infrastructure."
Conditional language has been added to the headline and article to reflect MCSD's updated stance that changing the M-feather logo is not definite.
The Montrose High School logo featuring the letter M with two adjacent feathers will mostly likely be retired with the Indians mascot at the end of this school year.
Principal Jim Barnhill had hoped that the school could keep a version of the signature logo to cut down costs. The M-feather logo is ubiquitous at MHS, from the tables in the cafeteria to the wall of the weight room.
But after a meeting with the Colorado Commission of Indian Affairs Friday afternoon, the school district is likely planning on scrapping the logo.
Ute Mountain Ute Chairman Manuel Heart, who is a voting member of the CCIA, explained that last month’s narrow vote to keep MHS on the list of schools violating the law banning Native American mascots was about the logo.
“The M with the feathers on the side is not appropriate at this time,” Heart said, but he was in support of the other logos featuring birds. He explained that the feather on the logo resembles the feathers that are on the side of Native American war bonnets.
Montrose County School District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson made the case for keeping the M-feather logo because the new Red Hawk mascot is a bird and no Native American imagery remains, but Heart did not agree.
“Chairman Heart’s response was not a surprise but is an unfortunate reminder that unfunded state mandates are a strain on local economies and taxpayers,” Stephenson said after the meeting.
Stephenson added that changing the M-feather would likely cost twice as much as originally allocated and “require more general fund dollars to complete.”
Funding from the state seemed like a possibility over the summer, but the district realized over the fall that assistance was scarce.
In the statute of the law, schools could apply for a competitive matching grant to pay for the costs, but would be relegated to a lower category.
The school board approved $200,000 for switching the mascot at MHS and $175,000 for Centennial at the March 8 meeting. The funding comes from a capital reserve fund, to which the school board transferred $600,000 from the general fund in February.
Last fall, Barnhill originally estimated that replacing all of the Native American iconography at MHS would cost $584,000.
Since the school board officially approved Red Hawks as the new mascot for Montrose High School in January, Barnhill has been working with a company to design new logos. The company modernized the existing M-feather logo, but retained the core characteristics.
“It’s frustrating we couldn’t use the designer’s new version of the Red Hawk M-feather as it delays the process, adds more time to complete the change, and increases the cost substantially,” Barnhill said.
The potential logos were shared at the Friday CCIA meeting. An official unveiling and auction of Indian regalia is planned for April 27.
Stephenson also discussed the Thunderbird mascot at Johnson Elementary School with Heart, who indicated that retaining the mascot with the Thunderbird moniker would not be acceptable because of the connotations with the mythology and totem poles of Pacific Northwest tribes.
However, when Stephenson asked if they could keep the cartoon logo but change the name to Thunderhawks, Heart said that he would need time to consider.
MCSD Spokesperson Matt Jenkins said that if the Thunderhawk idea does not work out, removing all of the Thunderbird logos at Johnson could be completed within “a day or two” and would not be too expensive.
At the March meeting, the CCIA did not vote to add two additional high schools with Thunderbird mascots to the list of schools violating the law.
The CCIA met again in a surprise special session on April 6 to discuss Thunderbird mascots at additional Colorado schools. The commission was in executive session for most of the meeting, then briefly went through a list of eight schools with Thunderbird mascots.
Jenkins said MCSD did not hear from the CCIA about the meeting, before or after it occurred.
The CCIA voted 6-5 against the Red Hawks mascot at their quarterly meeting in March, but approved Centennial’s switch from the Braves to the Bears.
Twelve schools, including MHS and Johnson Elementary, remained on the list after the March meeting.
MCSD is expecting that after the M-feather logo is removed, MHS and the Red Hawks will be approved.
The commission has one more meeting planned to vote on whether schools are in compliance with the law before a $25,000 monthly fine would start on June 1. Schools have until April 29 to submit documentation.
The CCIA is a subset of the lieutenant governor’s office and serves as a liaison between the state government and the two tribal nations in southwest Colorado, the Ute Mountain Ute and the Southern Ute tribes.
In the statutory language of Senate Bill 22-116, the CCIA was tasked with overseeing the implementation of the new law banning Native American mascots.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.