The Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) recently released the test scores for the Montrose School District’s 2018-2019 school year.
The district is currently evaluating those test scores to decide where improvements need to be made in math, English language arts and science.
The CMAS is used to measure student progress at the end of the school year. Students in grades three through eight take the CMAS tests in math and Engligh language arts, and fifth, eighth and 11th graders take the CMAS science assessments.
The testing results are broken down by grade level and school to allow for a detailed examination of student progress.
“During opening day for our teachers we went over a lot of the things that are happening (in our district),” said Stephen Schiell, the Montrose County School District superintendent.
There are five different performance levels for CMAS math and ELA and four levels for CMAS science and social studies. Students who met or exceeded the expectations are considered to be on track for the next grade level while students in the lower levels might need academic support.
“Our scores were flat compared to last year as a district,” said Schiell. “Our reading scores aren’t what we’d like them to be, but we’re working on it. We have to work on preparedness when kids come to school and we have to continue to work with our community to encourage parents to read to their children.”
The average for students in the district who met or exceeded expectations in English language arts was 41.8 percent. Third-graders saw a 5.9 percent decrease in proficiency and advanced levels which was higher than the state level, which stayed relatively the same with a 0.9 percent change since 2018.
“Northside Elementary improved and we’re happy about that,” said Schiell. “Columbine (Middle School) did an excellent job and so did Centennial and Montrose High School.”
For math testing 21 percent of all students were proficient or advanced. The third-graders’ proficiency level decreased by 4.3 percent, but grades four and give increased overall by 3.3 percent and 4.4 percent.
The science scores for fifth and eighth graders saw an increase in students who met or exceeded expectations and the highschool average dropped by only 2.2 percent since 2018.
The next step for the school district is to further dissect the data to show where improvements need to be made.
“During our (next) board meeting they will bring up all the different scores and let us know where we’re at,” said Jacob Suppes, District B School Board Member. “(We hope) what we’re doing is working so we can keep doing it, and if it’s not we try to improve it. The teachers’ goal is always to get the kids to learn more.”
According to the Colorado Department of Education’s website, Colorado law requires 50 percent of an educator’s evaluation be based on student academic growth.
The scores are also a useful tool for families who are encouraged to use them to start a discussion with teachers and school officials about possible strengths and weaknesses.
“We did start a reading program in our elementary school this past year called CKLA and the year before we started a math program called BRIDGES in elementary school and those are in the second and third year,” said Schiell. “We feel that we are making progress as teachers are becoming more and more familiar with it as we use it.”
Various factors contribute to the overall success of a student and Schiell says that it will take years of continued work to elevate students.
“We did good this year,” said Schiell, “but that doesn’t mean we don’t still have challenges. (We do) and we will be working on them.”
Test results can be viewed online at cde.state.co.us/assessment/cmas-dataandresults-2019
Emily Ayers is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
2019 CMAS Scores for Montrose School District Schools
Percent of students that met or exceeded expectations, % change in students from 2018 to 2019
English Language Arts and Mathematics:
Centennial Middle School:
ELA (All Grades): 91% of students met or exceeded expectations, 0.9% increase from 2018
Math (All Grades): 11%, 4.4% increase from 2018
Cottonwood Elementary School:
ELA (All Grades): 12%, -5.8% decrease from 2018
Math (All Grades): 15%, 3.9% increase from 2018
Johnson Elementary School:
ELA (All Grades): 7%, -3.2% decrease from 2018
Math (All Grades): 8%, -1.2% decrease from 2018
Columbine Middle School:
ELA (All Grades): 59%, 0.1% increase from 2018
Math (All Grades): 19%, -8.3% decrease from 2018
Peak Virtual Academy:
ELA (All Grades): 13.6% increase from 2018
Math (All Grades): 4.8% increase from 2018
Northside Elementary School:
ELA (All Grades): 2.1% increase from 2018
Math (All Grades): 4.1% increase from 2018
Oak Grove Elementary School:
ELA (All Grades): 4%, -1.2% decrease from 2018
Math (All Grades): 7%, -1.1% decrease from 2018
Olathe Elementary School:
ELA (All Grades): 5%, -0.4% decrease from 2018
Math (All Grades): 4%, 0.9% decrease from 2018
Olathe Middle School:
ELA (All Grades): 11%, 5.4% increase from 2018
Math (All Grades): (Met or exceeded statistic not provided) -2.3% decrease from 2018
Pomona Elementary School:
ELA (All Grades): (Met or exceeded statistic not provided) -5% decrease from 2018
Math (All Grades): (Met or exceeded statistic not provided) -2.4% decrease from 2018
Naturita Elementary School:
ELA (All Grades): (Met or exceeded statistic not provided) 3.9% increase from 2018
Math (All Grades): (Met or exceeded statistic not provided) 10.8% increase from 2018
Science:
Centennial Middle School (All Grades): 26.8% met or exceeded expectations, 9% increase from 2018
Cottonwood Elementary School (All Grades): 60.5%, 16.4% increase from 2018
Johnson Elementary School (All Grades): 30%, 11.3% increase from 2018
Columbine Middle School (All Grades): 39.7%, 5.6% increase from 2018
Montrose High School (All Grades): 19%, -2.6% decrease from 2018
Peak Virtual Academy (All Grades): 24.4%, -1.1% decrease from 2018
Peak Virtual Academy (Grade 8): 27.8% (change from 2018 statistics not reported)
Northside Elementary School (All Grades): 15.6%, 0.4% increase from 2018
Oak Grove Elementary School (All Grades): 34.2%, 0.4% increase from 2018
Olathe Elementary School (All Grades): 29.5%, 5.8% increase from 2018
Olathe Middle School (All Grades): 20% (change from 2018 statistics not reported)
Olathe High School: (No statistics reported)
Pomona Elementary School (All Grades): 17.1%, -4.6% decrease from 2018
Vista Charter School: (No statistics reported)
Naturita Elementary School: 15.8%, (change from 2018 statistics not reported)
