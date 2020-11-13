School district’s $846K grant targeted to student support, retention

For years, the Montrose County School District officials have noticed student behavioral issues not only affect the classroom, but also arise from situations outside the classroom.
Now, with a grant of $846,320 from the first disbursement of Response, Innovation and Student Equity funds heading its way, the district will be able to ramp up components of the Student Wellness and Engagement model it developed to help meet students’ needs — needs that have grown all the more keen amid COVID-19 restrictions that reduced or, when classes were suspended earlier this year, cut off student access to support within schools.
“We have been working with our schools for the last several years in response to all kinds of different behavioral needs and emotional needs our students are coming to school with,” said Jessica Beller, Ed.D., director of Instructional Services for Montrose and Olathe Schools. “Sometimes, it’s hard for the teacher to be able to teach the ABCs and 123s and help students be able to (cope with stressors).”
The district developed the Student Wellness and Engagement model to address such issues at the front end, before they escalate to a point where students might threaten others or themselves, resulting in a threat assessment.
“We’re able to have this multi-agency response mechanism in the community when a student is in crisis or about to go into a crisis. There is a mechanism in each school that informs which agency to respond to this need,” Beller said.
The district works with The Center for Mental Health, Hilltop Family Resource Center, local law enforcement agencies, the District Attorney’s Office and other partners.
Governor Jared Polis in September announced a $32.7 million pot of funding for the Response, Innovation and Student Equity, or RISE, fund, to which school districts and other institutions could apply. The fund was designed to help address challenges arising from the socioeconomic and health impacts of COVID-19. Applicants had to demonstrate sustainable innovations to improve student learning and close equity gaps.
Awards were announced Nov. 10, with MCSD snagging a hefty chunk of change to scale up the Student Wellness and Engagement model.
“The impact of being able to respond prior to a crisis situation will be far-reaching,” the district wrote in support of its application.
“By scaling the Student Wellness and Engagement model, we will effectively intervene and limit the number of mental health crises. We will have a better chance of keeping our students in school, learning, and eliminating the social-emotional/behavioral barriers that oftentimes limits students from staying actively engaged in school: the ultimate intent of any plan whose primary goal is to increase equity.”
Beller said the RISE funding will increase program efficacy so more needs can be met in the time of COVID.
With the pandemic, students have not had as much access to education in the traditional sense and perhaps not the same level of access to support. Classes went virtual at the start of the pandemic, although the district has since shifted to in-person learning.
“When we shut down in March, it was obviously a complete 180 from what they were typically used to doing,” Beller said. The immediate switch to virtual learning was hard, especially for younger students or students potentially at risk. Additionally, not all kids had access to wifi and the district’s attempts at home visits gained little traction.
“Now that we’re able to have some in-person learning and be able to engage with students face-to-face or even online … it’s really helped us to maintain those relationships and stay connected to one another,” Beller said.
“Another part we received the award for is for the elementary schools to have more behavioral support specialists,” she added. Currently, the six elementary schools share three specialists between them. The RISE award will enable the district to hire three more, placing one specialist in each building.
“We really wanted to increase the equity in what students had in accessing those supports,” Beller said.
The district is also to hire three social workers/counselors to serve 80 students each, by 2022, for consistency and equity of access to behavioral health services before a student goes into crisis.
The MCSD will also be hiring three advocates to help increase engagement of high school and middle school students as part of expanding its work with Graduation Alliance. The alliance partners with districts that have high disengagement or dropout rates, working directly with students offering them additional supports.
The district has seen more kids disengaging from school after the spring shutdown and, per its application, was seeing a 70% failure rate among secondary students. There needs to be a sustainable means of re-engagement, the district told the state. The advocates will be dedicated liaisons between the school and families to get students back on track.
“We’re just noticing a lot more kids are not coming,” Beller said. “Our approach is having this holistic response to our K-12 students who need this support because they’ve been isolated for so long.”
The district will continue working with its Student Wellness Engagement partners.
District Director of Safety and Security Jame Pavlich previously established working relationships with the Montrose Police Department, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, Hilltop and the Center for Mental Health in developing a student threat assessment team, based on the Salem-Keizer System of Assessing Student Threats. He’s been at work for 18 months or more developing multi-agency responses to students who are at risk of self-harm or of harming others, Beller said, something that’s fed well into the Student Wellness and Engagement model.
“What RISE does is it helps scale up what we’re already doing. Any funding is appreciated and we’ll put it to good use,” she said.
Pavlich said The Center for Mental Health, MPD and MCSO worked together in developing ways to support students in crisis. The organizations spearheaded the student threat assessment model, which was implemented last year and expanded it to the Uncompahgre Board of Cooperative Educational Services so that students can be referred to the West Central Colorado Student Threat assessment team.
The threat assessment process proved revelatory: It shows all the things in students’ lives that destabilize their reality, Pavlich said.
“Ultimately, the more you learn about these students and their families, the more you realize behaviors are a manifestation of the challenges they are facing outside of school,” he said.
The RISE grant will help, he added: “You get to these kids long before they start making threats to themselves or others.”
Although the district has systems to respond to crises, being able to respond before a crisis erupts leave less chance that a student will respond in a negative or risky manner, Beller said.
The threat assessment tools exposed students’ need for support; the student wellness model is designed to help those students without having to put them through a threat assessment.
“What RISE helps us do is better address social and emotional needs before they become extreme. This effort represents not only a collaboration between leadership, but also the district and community partners,” Pavlich said.
The partners are working together to wrap around families in need, he added. “It’s exciting to see the state recognize that collaboration.”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
