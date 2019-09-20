The Montrose County School District’s servers were hacked in early September, Superintendent Stephen Schiell confirmed Thursday.
The school’s IT Department received the notifications that the servers were hacked, but Schiell said no data or information was compromised.
“We know that nothing was taken or stolen,” he said.
The incident is still being investigated, and the Montrose Police Department, which is part of that investigation, referred questions to the school district for the time being.
Schiell said the investigation could involve several law enforcement agencies and pointed attention toward recent hacks of other school districts around the county.
He said the school district’s IT Department is taking steps to ensure something similar doesn’t happen again but didn’t go into specifics.
“We are thankful our IT people caught it and that we never had to miss a day of school,” Schiell said.
