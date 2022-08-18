Purchase Access

Although the Montrose County School District has filled most of its licensed positions, there are gaps when it comes to special education staff, Superintendent Carrie Stephenson told the school board at its Aug. 9 meeting.

“The majority of licensed positions have been filled within the district with the exception of special education positions,” Stephenson said. “We are still short five special education teachers.”



