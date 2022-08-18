Although the Montrose County School District has filled most of its licensed positions, there are gaps when it comes to special education staff, Superintendent Carrie Stephenson told the school board at its Aug. 9 meeting.
“The majority of licensed positions have been filled within the district with the exception of special education positions,” Stephenson said. “We are still short five special education teachers.”
Stephenson told the board that Colorado had 300 vacant special education teachers a month ago, and is down to 200 open positions. There is a shortage of special education teachers across the nation.
“There’s been a lot of recent statewide reporting regarding school districts in Colorado struggling with staffing vacancies and teacher shortages at all grade levels and in both general and special education roles,” Stephenson said in a later email.
“Montrose County is no different. We continue to really bang the drum and let folks know this is an awesome place to live and work and we’re working hard to recruit new applicants.”
The superintendent continued: “In the meantime, we will still meet all the students' needs and will be as creative as possible with the resources we have. We’re able to try exciting new workarounds which include paying for general education teachers to pursue their special education endorsement and teach special education provisionally while they pursue their certification and also supporting existing paraprofessionals who want to finish their degrees and become special education teachers in our district.”
The superintendent said the district has filled about 100 positions, adding that the most important thing was to have licensed teachers within each classroom. The district still needs to add more paraprofessional teachers and will begin filling those as soon as possible.
Early Childhood Centers Director for the Montrose School District Penny Harris said the District’s Head Start program is back to pre-COVID enrollment numbers. As of the board meeting, mask mandates are in place for Head Start program teachers. Masks will be encouraged to be worn by the Head Start students.
