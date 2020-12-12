The Montrose County School District Board of Education accepted two grants, totaling more than $951,000, targeted to support and retain students during the regular school board meeting on Dec. 8.
MCSD received notification it was awarded a grant of $846,320 from the first disbursement of the Response, Innovation and Student Equity funds at the state. The state grant has already been allocated for the district’s use when they are ready. They plan to implement everything this January.
Since then, the City of Montrose awarded the district a grant in the amount of $104,765 for outdoor learning modifications. The grant is funded through the city’s allocation of federal Coronavirus Relief Fund (CARES Act) monies in response to COVID-19.
Kendall Cramer, City of Montrose grant coordinator, said an internal grant review committee reviewed applications on a weekly basis.
“Applications are reviewed to ensure that the proposed use of funding is eligible under the U.S. Treasury guidelines for CARES Act funds,” Cramer said. “Successful applicants were then notified of their award and I coordinated the contracting process.”
The Nonprofit and Child Care Assistance Grant Program funding will allow the district to purchase materials for two 30-foot yurts and materials for three 28-foot tipis.
“A yurt is a round, engineered-structure composed of metal, lattice-wood, and a durable exterior material (such as polyvinyl) that is built to withstand wind and snow conditions,” Cramer said.
Yurts can be permanent or semi-permanent structures that are used as outdoor dining spaces for restaurants or residential structures. For MCSD, the yurts and tipis will be used as an additional learning space to maintain social distancing among classroom cohorts.
Jessica Beller, Ed.D., director of Instructional Services for Montrose and Olathe schools, said the outdoor learning center will be an evolving space over the next several years that will eventually house:
— Forest Preschool
— K-12 pathway
— After school program
— Summertime expedition/base camp
— Homeschool alliance program
“This will lead us to an alternative pathway to learning that emphasizes outdoor experiences,” Beller said. “The yurts and tipis will be placed on a vacant piece of property just north of the Central Administration Building and Early Childhood Center in Montrose.”
Beller said the district is excited to offer these alternative learning spaces for students and staff as the climate makes the outdoors accessible and offers an easy extension from the school buildings. The yurts will accommodate up to 25 people at a time, which will not only fulfill a need during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also for years to come.
“These spaces will help to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 because they will allow us to keep groups of people together instead of cross-cohorting groups,” she said. “While the yurts and tipis will be used to help with the current pandemic needs, we envision this campus evolving over the next several years.”
The district’s goal in the next couple years is to offer an alternative pathway to learning for students in preschool through 12th grade. The pathway would emphasize outdoor experiential learning and environmental education. The tipis and yurts will also be utilized for after school programming and summertime expeditions.
“This is exciting to think about because we live in a place where the outdoors is so accessible,” Beller said. “Learning through experiences is a wonderful way to build knowledge and adding the outdoors augments that learning in so many ways.”
“I am passionate about this alternative pathway as I believe it is something that could impact students for many years to come.”
After the board formally accepted the city’s grant earlier this week, Cramer said the next steps involve entering into an agreement with the city for the use of the grant funds, which outlines the terms and responsibilities of the program. This process can take up to two weeks. The $104,765 CARES Act funds must be utilized by the end of 2020. Unused funds must be returned to the U.S. Treasury, per federal guidelines.
“The City of Montrose seeks to be a strong community partner and is pleased to be able to provide funds to assist with MCSD’s needs during this unprecedented time,” Cramer said. “Ensuring that our community’s children have a safe environment to learn is a shared priority. The project builds upon our past successful partnership with MCSD.”
