Montrose County School District transferred a group of smaller activities and scholarship fund accounts to a new financial institution earlier this summer. The move ultimately redistributed over $340,000 from ten accounts by the end of July.

Alpine Bank assumed a portion of the accounts from Wells Fargo Bank on June 20, according to the district’s 2021-2022 4th quarter financial report. The school’s lunch account, the largest ($189,000) of the grouped depositories, transferred to Bank of Colorado.



Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.

