Montrose County School District transferred a group of smaller activities and scholarship fund accounts to a new financial institution earlier this summer. The move ultimately redistributed over $340,000 from ten accounts by the end of July.
Alpine Bank assumed a portion of the accounts from Wells Fargo Bank on June 20, according to the district’s 2021-2022 4th quarter financial report. The school’s lunch account, the largest ($189,000) of the grouped depositories, transferred to Bank of Colorado.
Montrose County School District (MCSD) Finance Director Emily Imus said the decision to transfer accounts to Alpine Bank was made after Wells Fargo began “charging a lot of fees” in January.
The smaller accounts are grouped separately from the district’s main operating and investment accounts. CD (or certificate of deposit) accounts, she pointed out, typically come with their own fees.
“We got notification in January that Wells Fargo transitioned our account type,” Imus said.
Early discussions with a Denver-based Wells Fargo representative saw a fee exceeding $750 per month for the 10 accounts, ultimately settling at around $500 monthly.
Imus said the search for a new bank began when Wells Fargo failed to accurately credit the school accounts after offering the discounted rates.
“They were at least supposed to go back and credit the accounts,” said Imus. “That credit never went through accurately.”
The corporate-level bank charged the school accounts $3,500 in total by July, according to the finance director. By the time she closed eight of the accounts in June, the district had already accrued $3,200 in fees.
The amount stands stark in contrast to last year’s nonexistent fees and ultimately steered Imus toward Alpine Bank.
The Colorado-based bank “just made sense” to the finance director after she considered various institutions, including the Bank of Colorado, Bank of the West and Timberline. She cited Alpine’s “excellent” customer service and streamlined online processes as a motivating factor in the final decision.
“It’s important for the district that we try to keep everything as local as we can.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
