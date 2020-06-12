School districts concerned COVID-19 relief funds won’t address budget shortfalls

Since the coronavirus outbreak, school districts have braced for budget cuts at the state level for the upcoming academic year. Gov. Jared Polis provided districts with a $510 million lifeline through federal coronavirus relief money, and while districts are grateful for the support, they remain concerned about budget shortfalls as they navigate the limitations attached to those funds.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act or CARES Act was a stimulus bill that passed in late March. The CARES Act earmarks $30.7 billion under an Education Stabilization Fund for states to spend on education, including $13.2 billion for the Elementary and Secondary School Education Relief (ESSER) Fund and $14 billion for the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.
While Polis communicated his intentions to allow districts flexibility in use of relief funds, federal rules require the funds to be used by this December in response to additional costs districts incurred from the effects of the coronavirus. The Colorado Department of Education has yet to release guidance on how this money can be spent.
During the regular board of education meeting for the Montrose County School District on Tuesday, Superintendent Stephen Schiell said, “From my perspective, it’s nice to have this funding, but as Emily (Imus) will show and talk about, there’s so little guidance we don’t know what we can use it for and how much it will help and the parameters of when you can spend it and when you incur those expenses.”
Imus, the director of finance for MCSD, said the district has received some emergency federal relief through the CARES Act.
“As Steve (Schiell) mentioned, while this is great news and we are grateful for these additional funds, but these funds have strings attached and a lot of restrictions on them,” she said.
Imus added, “This designated one-time funding is not going to make up for all of the budget revenue cuts and there will still be a shortfall.”
The ESSER Fund money totaled $121 million, with MCSD receiving just over $1 million. The fund requires it to be shared with non-public schools at a per-pupil rate, if they opt to receive funds. The money can be used on expenditures from March 13 through Sept. 30, 2022.
“These funds are more flexible than the coronavirus relief funds, but still more guidance is needed,” Imus said.
Some of the ways the ESSER Fund money can be used include: coordination with public health, purchasing educational technology, planning for long-term closures, training and supplies for sanitation, mental health support, summer school and after school programs, funds to address local needs and other activities to continue school operations.
The Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) money totaled $510 million with MCSD’s allocation at $3.4 million. The funds can be used for COVID-19-related expenses from March 1 through Dec. 31, 2020, toward expenses not accounted for in the current budget. Unused funds must be returned.
“We are waiting for a lot more guidance from the state on how we can allocate these funds,” she said.
Some of the ways CRF money can be spent include: expenses for modifications necessary to comply with state and local public health orders, preparations for school openings and closings, cleaning, sanitizing and ventilating schools, nursing care, sick leave, temperature monitoring, mental health needs of students, distance learning for students and educators, expenses to recover lost learning time due to COVID-19 and delivery and increased provision of school nutrition.
As the state senate and governor continue to review the funds, MCSD’s administration and school board must wait to finalize the 2020-21 budget, which has to be submitted to the state by June 30.
While the estimates of a $5 million revenue shortfall at the state-level are being discussed, districts remain in limbo as that figure could change. Still, Schiell said, “We know we won’t get what we got in state funding last year.”
With the uncertainty of the shortfall, it is currently unclear what impact that has on districts’ per-pupil funding.
Prior to the impact of COVID-19 on the state’s budget allocation to school districts, there was the Great Recession that caused Colorado’s legislature to create a new factor in the school finance formula during the 2009-10 school year. According to the Colorado School Finance Project website, the Budget Stabilization Factor (Negative Factor) is a state budget tool that equally reduces school districts’ funding across the state.
Schiell said he has dealt with district budget reductions throughout his 21-year career as superintendent. The district has a fund balance around $10 million, which functions similar to a savings account for a rainy day. Schiell said he is working to carry out the needs of the district without overspending, in the hopes there are funds remaining to put into the fund balance.
“We’re prepared to deficit spend, but we can’t spend all of it because the coming years could be worse,” he said. “I’ve done this for 21 years and during that time, I’ve had to cut budgets 19 of the 21 years.”
Navigating the Negative Factor caused by COVID-19 will be a challenge that the district and school board will work to balance as they try not to impact students and staff.
Over the next two weeks, Schiell, along with the members of the board committee, will flesh out next school year’s budget prior to presenting the proposed budget to the school board later this month.
Caryn Gibson, Delta County School District superintendent, said the district is planning to apply for the CARES ESSER and COVID-19 Relief funds. The district can receive $788,000 through the ESSER fund and was allocated 2.8 million through the COVID-19 Relief fund.
“We are appreciative of the CARES Act funding and will utilize the funds to help students and staff in a safe learning environment,” Gibson said. “As far as preparing for fall 2020, we will use funds for safety and prepare the learning environment for students and staff.”
DCSD also plans to allocate some of those relief funds for staff needs.
“We will be using some of the funds to retain staff and use funds for additional staff needed for different learning tracks of in-person with precautions, hybrid, or online learning,” she said.
