The lady from Kentucky was going to grow some hemp.
“I have 16 acres in central Kentucky. I was going to put it in hemp until my partner bailed,” said Leslie Bauer, during a break in The Living Farm’s first session of the High Performance Farming Workshop. “So I decided to go with greenhouse farming.” She could still grow hemp in a greenhouse, but she has her eye on fruits and veggies now.
Bauer is a chef with a contagious sense of humor, who is very concerned about obesity as a health problem. She thinks she can help people by growing organic greenhouse produce and developing healthy recipes.
Bauer traveled from her place in mid Kentucky to the foot of the West Elk Mountains in Colorado, where The Living Farm team, led by Lynn Gillespie, is staging the first in a series of workshops, exposing the science of precision greenhouse farming to folks who either just want to feed themselves and their families and avoid the grocery store, or who want to become part of the food chain as greenhouse farmers. Or, as in Bauer’s case, develop a new business based on organic greenhouse farming.
The inaugural workshop took place last week at the Living Farm out at the end of Green Tractor Road near Paonia. There were 18 people in attendance from all over the country. Classes can handle as many as 50 students.
“This is our first in the series,” says Gillespie, who has been developing her High Performance Farming concept since coming to the North Fork area 35 years ago. That was when she joined her husband, Tom, on the Gillespie farm where Tom was the third generation operator. There is a fourth generation now with son Ben and daughter Jenny, who work on the farm. Son Michael is a chef who operates The Living Farm Cafe in Paonia.
The Gillespies have one of the best ag-related websites on the net and over the past few years have built a following with the on-line classes, instructing folks on everything from how to develop a greenhouse to how to thrive on an organic lifestyle. They also sell DVDs on a variety of subjects. Now, they offer live workshops.
The site is populated with well produced photos and videos, which are primarily the contribution of Tom Gillespie, a livestock manager turned marketer/media producer. The family and some part-time help are all involved with the construction of the new classroom as well as the operation of the greenhouses and the husbandry of several livestock species, including sheep, poultry, and swine. Everything is grown organically.
All of the courses have been developed by Lynn during her third of a century experience on the farm.
“I believe that by learning skills we create independence, connection, and health,” says the lady who works long hours developing and teaching her curriculum as well as doing her part in running the farm. She admits to working very hard.
“But I love it,” she is quick to add, along with a big smile. And it shows as she lectures and demonstrates how do do things like planning the ultimate greenhouse for the location where it will exist.
The first in the farm’s live educational experiences is about nuts, bolts, wires, and watering systems in a high performance greenhouse. The workshop shows the students live applications of how the watering, temperature control, soil creation and other systems work.
“We are beginning by teaching the students how to plan, build and equip a modern greenhouse,” Lynn says. “We have been doing our teaching via video on our website for a long time but we had requests for live training and so here we are.” That same greenhouse development workshop will be staged again in January.
Bauer, the lady from Kentucky says, she can go from the workshop back to her 16 acres and start building her greenhouse.
The Gillespies added the live on-farm classes as the best way to demonstrate the idea of farm-to-table nutrition. “When the students come to the Farm for a workshop, all of the meals are included in their tuition,” says Lynn.
The Living Farm Cafe located in nearby Paonia and run by Chef Mike Gillespie provides strong visual and taste examples of what can be accomplished with Lynn’s High Performance Gardening. Gillespie has been operating the Farm’s restaurant for seven years. He studied at the Culinary School of the Rockies and has developed a unique style of cooking, using the farm-to-table concept as his base.
Another set of farm-to-table classes is the World Cuisine series which adapts the Gillespies’ concepts to various ethnic menus. For example, today at the farm, Lynn and Chef Mike are presenting insights into Indian Cuisine. Other countries that will be highlighted in the series are Thailand, Norway, Italy, and the Caribbean Islands.
Everything you need to know about The Living Farm and Cafe and everything they have to offer can be seen at https://thelivingfarmeducationcenter.mykajabi.com. They welcome visitors at the farm.
Michael A. Cox is a Montrose-based content provider. He may be reached at michaelc@agwriter.us
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.