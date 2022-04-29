The majority of students in Montrose County School District do well enough to graduate on time without any major hiccups.
But traditional classrooms don’t work out for all students.
Black Canyon High School, which will open doors to students this fall, will feature “schooling outside the lines,” the future principal Angelique Chavez told the board of education at a work session on April 26.
The main goal of Black Canyon High School, Chavez said, is to help students graduate with enough academic credits and receive local job training.
Many at-risk and alternative students tend to stay in Montrose, Chavez said, so she wants the program at the high school to connect those students with opportunities in town.
“(These students) will be our neighbors, so I want to make sure that they have a place in our community,” Chavez said.
Chavez also serves as the director of the engagement centers at all of the MCSD secondary schools, which work with students at risk of dropping out. She will continue in this role next year when she is also the principal of BCHS.
The new alternative high school will serve students from freshman through senior year, which distinguishes the school from Vista Charter School, the other alternative school in the area that requires students to be at least 16 years old to enroll.
“It’s going to be the first alternative high school that you can start and graduate from, so I think that’s appealing to students who don’t have to have a gap year to wait for something that really works for them,” Chavez said.
The targeted enrollment for the first year is 80 students.
BCHS has already received code approval through the Colorado Department of Education and the school board approved the creation of the school at the April 12 meeting.
The school will be located in the current engagement center on the high school campus, located off South 5th Street adjacent to the Lloyd McMillan Gym and football field. Over the summer, some upgrades will be made to the building, Chavez told the board.
Chavez has already made some hires but still has a few open positions. She will work on structuring and building the curriculum over the summer.
The curriculum will focus on project-based learning and post-secondary preparation, Chavez said.
Chavez has proposed an altered set of credit requirements from the rest of the district schools: BCHS students would still take the same amount of English, math, social studies and science courses, but could have requirements for work/service and post-secondary slots.
It is unclear when the board of education will vote on the credit requirements — the agenda for the next board meeting in May has not yet been determined.
Chavez is hosting an informational open house in the evening of May 4, 2022 at the building and registration for the high school will open the next day.
She has been working on outreach to middle and high school counselors, as well as students who are at risk of not graduating on time.
Board president Sarah Fishering said that the new school will help the district serve all of the students in the district.
“Anytime I hear of even just one student slipping through the net that makes me really unhappy. … I think it helps the community see that the school district acknowledges that one of our purposes here is to ensure that students are equipped for their next steps — and that means all of our students,” Fishering said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.