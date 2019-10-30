The fate of a Montrose man whose boat capsized last week in Florida waters is grim: his family has announced items recovered during ground searches point to his death.
Family members and Florida officials were on Tuesday searching for the body of Darren Peterson, 46. The mission has turned from a rescue into a recovery, his brother, David Peterson, said.
“We’re still out here searching. We’re looking to find and bring him home if possible,” he said.
Darren Peterson was last seen swimming away from the wreckage of his newly acquired 49-foot boat, which capsized sometime Oct. 19 or 20 off Alligator Point, Florida.
A passenger, Wallace Rogers, of Arkansas, was found dead in the water during U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission search efforts Oct. 20; searchers recovered Beaumon Rogers of Louisiana alive, then scoured several thousand nautical miles of water looking for Peterson, 46, before suspending water-based efforts.
The wildlife commission and Peterson family members continued ground searches after the Coast Guard called off its mission.
Earlier this week, ground searchers located Peterson’s swim trunks, but speculated he might have shed them because the saltwater was sticking the cloth to his skin. Since that time, however, more items have been discovered, which caused the focus to shift to recovery, David Peterson said.
Because Florida officials are still investigating, he was not able to provide more details.
“I’m down here and we’re going to search. Hopefully, we can find him,” David said.
He said the family is grateful for all help and support received, both in Florida and in Montrose.
Florida law enforcement officials have been transparent about the situation and locals have voluntarily gone out walking beaches and riding the areas in their ATVs, David said.
“They’ve been very helpful and supportive,” he said. As for people at home: “Just keep the prayers coming. We’ve had a huge outpouring of support.”
He added that, just as soon as an obstacle presented itself, so did a solution.
“I believe that is because of the prayers and support coming from back home,” David said.
The family on the Darren Peterson Recovery Information Home Page confirmed “with sadness … Darren’s life has been taken from us and into our Eternal Father’s arms. We cannot express to all of our friends, family and the wonderful volunteers who have worked so tirelessly on searching for Darren.”
The statement continues: “We will forever be grateful for your big hearts and hard work to help our family. Darren was truly one of a kind and will never be forgotten. May he rest in peace and one day we will be united in heaven together.”
People can continue helping with donations to defray search costs the family has incurred.
Donate to the Darren Peterson Benefit Account, stop by any Wells Fargo branch and contribute to account number 3056971355. You can also donate via NuVista Federal Credit Union by calling 970-249-8813, reference account 110164, or use the Go Fund Me account that can be found by searching for the Darren Peterson Recovery Fund at gofundme.com.
