A total of 1,695 drivers were cited during the Colorado Department of Transportation’s recent, statewide Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign. the enforcement for either the driver or passengers not wearing a seat belt. The citations included 70 drivers who had an improperly restrained child under the age of 15 in their vehicle.
The Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement is a critical component of CDOT's Whole System — Whole Safety initiative and the agency’s vision to reduce the number of deaths and injuries on Colorado roadways.
Fines for not buckling up start at $65, and parents or caregivers caught with an improperly restrained child can receive a minimum fine of $82.
In 2019, 196 unbuckled drivers and passengers were killed in crashes in the state, accounting for more than half of Colorado’s 377 total passenger vehicle deaths.
As a state, Colorado’s seat belt use rate currently sits at 88% — slightly below the national average of 90%.
Colorado’s seat belt laws
Adults — Colorado has a secondary enforcement law for adult drivers and front-seat passengers. Drivers can be ticketed for violating the seat belt law if they are stopped for another traffic violation.
Teens — Colorado’s Graduated Drivers Licensing (GDL) law requires all drivers under 18 and their passengers, regardless of their age, to wear seat belts. This is a primary enforcement, meaning teens can be pulled over simply for not wearing a seat belt or having passengers without seat belts.
Children — Colorado's Child Passenger Safety law is a primary enforcement, meaning the driver can be stopped and ticketed if an officer sees an unrestrained or improperly restrained child under age 16 in the vehicle.
Information provided by CDOT.
