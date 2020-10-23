Additional bus cohort quarantined Thursday

A day after Montrose County School District announced a bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 and 30 students had to quarantine, another bus cohort has been quarantined after a second transportation staff member tested positive.

 (Montrose Daily Press file photo)

A day after Montrose County School District announced a bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 and 30 students had to quarantine, another bus cohort has been quarantined after a second transportation staff member tested positive.

In an MCSD press release Thursday, the district’s COVID-19 Response Team (CRT) received confirmation that another Student Transportation of America staff member tested positive for the virus. CRT determined 16 students had prolonged close contact with the bus driver and must quarantine and seek testing.

According to the release two Centennial Middle School students, six Pomona Elementary School students, and eight Northside Elementary School students were affected.

With the additional bus cohort quarantine Thursday, 46 MCSD students have been quarantined this week due to close contact with bus drivers, who tested positive for COVID-19.

MCSD has notified all affected persons prior to public notification and no other students or staff cohorts are affected at this time.

The district continues to encourage the community to stay home if people are sick, frequently wash their hands, social distance and wear personal protective equipment (PPE) like face coverings whenever possible.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

Tags

Load comments