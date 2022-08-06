Secretary of state race recount yields no change for Peters in Montrose County

An elections worker closes off the ballot box in front of the Montrose County courthouse in June, when polls closed for the state primary elections. Tina Peters, who lost the GOP primary for Colorado secretary of state, paid for a recount and is now suing the secretary of state and county clerks. (Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters’ latest legal challenge to her primary loss in the Colorado Secretary of State’s race has pulled in Montrose County.

Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes, along with all other county clerks, is named in Peters’ Wednesday lawsuit over the recount in the GOP primary for secretary of state that, according to initial results, confirmed candidate Pam Anderson’s definitive win.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?