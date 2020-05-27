Sen. Cory Gardner, along with the Montrose Board of County Commissioners, attended the second tour of the Battelle Decontamination Facility on Tuesday. According to Jacob Bryant, a member of the Battelle crew who led the tour and provided information about operations, the facility has been ramping up its operations as masks come in.
“It’s a lot bigger than I thought,” Gardner said. “It’s a pretty impressive facility that they built in 72 hours. For the critical demand on N95 masks, to be able to send them here, to be able to recycle them, sterilize them, make them safe again to be reused makes a lot of sense.”
Since the first tour on May 11, the community has been taking advantage of the system.
“We actually see more and more (masks) each day,” Bryant said. “Boxes are coming in already, and that’s great news.”
Colorado has two of the Battelle systems, with the first one installed at Adams County. The Montrose facility is meant to serve the Western Slope as well as areas of eastern Utah, where rural hospitals may have less access to resources.
“We kept hearing from rural hospitals that they were concerned about their protective equipment,” Gardner said. “If you’re in Denver, you may have had access to a larger stockpile, you may have had access to companies that could provide them. In rural areas, you don’t always have that luxury. This will help meet that need in some of our rural areas.”
Gardner emphasized the need for continuing the fight against COVID-19 and getting businesses “back on their feet,” and said that the increased availability of testing and access to the Battelle units will help the state in its reopening process.
“As we reopen the economy, we need to have more and more available because businesses are going to be looking for masks,” Gardner said. “And so this will help open up more and more, to get our entire country back open again.”
Gardner recently announced that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will distribute $51.8 million to Colorado skilled nursing facilities, and he advocated for the expansion of targeted support for nursing homes and long-term care facilities. He said he hopes that the Battelle facility will help senior care providers conserve supplies.
“The number one thing I hear from nursing homes is you have the testing, and you have the need for personal protective equipment,” Gardner said. “This could be a huge benefit to those nursing homes who are able to send their supplies here.”
On May 20, an NBC story ran stating that the units actually damage masks and cause them to degrade after three to four cycles. However, Bryant said that damage to the integrity of the masks themselves is rare.
“The mask actually is fine; it’s the rubber, elastic band that wears out first,” Bryant said.
The Montrose Battelle facility serves healthcare providers within 200 miles, including hospitals, senior care providers, clinics, first responders and now dental offices. The decontamination process will have their masks ready to go within 72 hours and is free of charge, with shipping support for those who need to mail in their masks.
“For Colorado, we’re very fortunate that this is here, to have it in our backyards so that we can take advantage of it,” Gardner said. “And I hope that people will reach out and figure out how they can use it.”
Bryant said that masks are already coming in from multiple places around the Western Slope, and he hopes to see more expansion to other areas.
“One, for example, was in Durango. They sent us a box here today,” Bryant said. “They can be from the state or from somewhere close by… Seeing that makes me very happy, especially because more people see what we can do here and they just need to send us their masks to decontaminate.”
Bryant hopes that he and the Battelle crew can continue making an impact on the local community and beyond, and encourages providers within range to send in their masks.
“What I’m hoping for for the next couple months is that we keep getting more masks in,” Bryant said. “When we get masks in every day, everyone’s doing something, we’re doing something for the community and it’s very helpful. I just want the Montrose community to know that we are here.”
Healthcare providers and first responders looking to send in their N95 masks can find more information, including instructions for enrollment, online.
