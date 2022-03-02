Senate candidate Joe O’Dea wants to strengthen American security and lower debt ceiling

Joe O’Dea is taking a sabbatical from competitive horse riding to tackle his next championship: the race for Colorado’s U.S. Senate seat.
The seat, held the last 13 years by Michael Bennet, is challenged by seven different Republican candidates as the incumbent’s term expiration draws closer (January 2023). Bennet is thus far the only Democratic candidate vying for the seat.
After winning World Championships in equestrian sports with his wife, Celeste, O’Dea is ready to represent working Coloradans as their senator.
The candidate grew up in Denver and began a construction business in college during the 1980s with his wife. The O’Deas employ about 300 across the state. The couple also own a couple of event centers, such as Iron Works, and event venues near Mile High Stadium.
As the CEO for a Denver-based heavy civil contracting company, O’Dea wants to be a voice for working Americans, reduce the debt ceiling and focus on the country’s safety and security.
A first-time candidate, O’Dea emphasizes that he’s not a “career politician.”
“I’m really running to be the voice of working people,” O’Dea said of his campaign platform. “For far too long, we’ve been forgotten. When I say working Americans, I’m talking about the small businesses and the middle class. Those of us who contribute the produce are paying for all this tax and spending spree in Washington and in Denver.”
O’Dea wants to trim “frivolous” spending while balancing the budget. He also wants to hammer into the $30 trillion national debt with a long-term reduction plan.
The candidate additionally prioritizes a “safe and secure America” where police are more supported.
“The crime spree that the Democrats have allowed to happen in just these last two years is out of control. It’s really bad,” O’Dea said. “In Denver, we’ve seen a rise over 30%, so I’ve been backed by the largest police organizations in the state.”
The candidate is supported by the Denver Police Protective Association (PPA), the largest police organization in the state, as well as well as former U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn.
For O’Dea, supporting law enforcement is personal. His father was a 30-year veteran for the Denver Police Department and he recalled the daily stress of wondering if his father would make it home at night.
“‘Defund the Police’ is just morally wrong,” the candidate said of the social movement. “And I stood against that right out of the gate. It’s really a dumb thing to say, and look at what it’s cost.”
O’Dea specified that there are rules in place that need to hold law enforcement accountable. But he also advocates for providing necessary resources to police officers so they can fulfill their duties. Whether it’s tools to help understand mental health or drug addiction better, he hopes to see officers equipped to help people across different scenarios.
Outside of American borders, the senate candidate wants to “do better” overseas by strengthening military and international policies. He noted that the policies set in place by President Joe Biden and Bennet have “really put the hammer on America’s strength.”
“I believe in peace through strength, and that was a Reagan policy. And we forgot,” he added.
O’Dea wants to see the state’s, and country’s, oil spigots turned back on, as well as energy independence. If elected, the candidate said he will fight to reopen federal oil and gas leases.
New leases were suspended following the president’s pledge to end federal oil and gas drilling to fight climate change issues. The suspension would remain in place pending a review of drilling’s impact on global warming.
For O’Dea, letting the oil flow again would mean a greater economy and lowered inflation due to cheaper fuel.
At the end of the day, the candidate said he wants to represent working Americans–the middle class, small business owners, those “who work, who contribute, who play by the rules.”
“When you start talking to working Americans, they just feel forgotten and a lot of them are here,” O’Dea said. “This is a community full of working Americans.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.