United States Sen. Cory Gardner is optimistic that, after more than 50 years, the federal program that helps conserve lands will be permanently reauthorized — and fully funded.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund, or LWCF, will receive about $900 million a year, if Gardner’s Great American Outdoors Act becomes law. The act, which also provides funding to address maintenance backlogs on public lands, has bipartisan support from close to 60 senators and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has committed to bringing it to a vote in June.
“This legislation would permanently fund the LWCF, something that’s been attempted for 40 years, but never achieved,” Gardner said Wednesday, after touring a new fire program building under construction at the Bureau of Land Management’s Montrose field office.
“It will also create a significant fund to catch up on the maintenance needs of our national parks, our BLM lands and our national forests,” he said. “This is a tremendous opportunity, especially with the impact of COVID-19, to put real dollars on the ground to hire local people to go out and build roads, maintain trails, and restore our national parks, places like the Black Canyon of the Gunnison.”
The backlog of projects at Black Canyon total in the millions, where needs are seen for paved roads, bridges, parking areas, and more. The park’s fees were increased in 2018, in part to help fund maintenance requirements.
The LWCF was established in 1964. It is funded
primarily from oil and gas receipts paid by energy companies that extract publicly owned natural resources from the Outer Continental Shelf. The fund is to be used for conservation and recreation.
“This will be the first time we’ve ever been able to do permanent funding and full funding for the LWCF,” Gardner said. “It’s the crown jewel of our conservation programs. … When it passes, it will be the most significant conservation accomplishment in the last 50 years.”
The Colorado Republican’s legislation is cosponsored by a bipartisan slate, including Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia and Steve Daines, R-Montana.
A piece of the act aims to address spiraling maintenance backlogs at national parks and on other public lands. It would provide $1.9 billion a year for five years to help with the backlog, which Gardner said would have an immediate impact.
“Colorado alone, just in our national parks, has about a $250 million maintenance backlog. That’s not including our Forest Service lands and our BLM lands,” Gardner said. “This will allow local people to be hired, a lot of jobs to be created, all to improve our public lands.”
Earlier Wednesday, Gardner walked through the partially complete fire program building that is rising on the Montrose Public Lands Center campus.
The new building will replace the cramped Montrose Interagency Building, which the BLM, U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and the National Park Service share. The new facility will house the Southwest Colorado Fire and Aviation Management Unit, as well as the Montrose Interagency Dispatch Center.
The current building was erected in the 1970s and was added onto over the years, mainly by employees themselves, Brandon Lewis, BLM fire management officer, said.
When the BLM looked at refurbishing the existing building, the agency was informed the money it had allocated could not begin to touch the needs and that it was more cost-effective to replace it, for an estimated $3.3 million.
Gardner said the state-of-the-art facility, which is projected to be completed this fall, will help the agencies meet ever-growing challenges in fighting wildfires.
In the past, one of those challenges was public lands agencies having to take money from other parts of their budgets to fight fires, once the allocated amount had been burned through. A funding fix passed by Congress previously addressed such “fire borrowing” for the USFS, by treating wildfires like any other natural disaster.
“We were cannibalizing other programs when the fire budget was exceeded,” Gardner said. “Every year, they would base the fire budget on a 10-year, rolling average of what firefighting costs were. Then, if you exceeded that, they would start taking money out of other programs, which could be making next year’s fire season worse, because you weren’t able to put dollars on the ground for those projects that you take money from.”
Gardner wanted to know whether the fix for the USFS was proving helpful to the BLM, as well.
“I like that the fix is in place, and it helps us, because we’re not also going to be sweeping money from other programs,” Lewis said.
For the local unit’s response to initial attack fires (smaller-scale blazes), the funding fix doesn’t do anything, however, Lewis said. The unit is 70% funded and he staffs the fires based on that budget. It’s when larger-scale fires erupt that the benefit is seen, because the money to fight those blazes doesn’t have to be pulled in from other programs.
“When the big ones happen, that takes more money before and after,” Lewis said.
So far this year, his unit has seen 20 to 30 smaller fires. The unit also responded to a fire on the Uncompahgre Plateau that scorched about 70 acres and is suspected to have been human-caused. That fire took roughly $500,000 to fight, he said.
“That’s where that fire borrowing (funding fix) is really going to help out. Fires are getting bigger and more expensive. Something had to be done,” Lewis said.
After touring the BLM’s construction site Wednesday, Gardner headed to Montrose Regional Airport, which previously received about $2 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help offset revenue lost from fees customarily paid by on-airport businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.