Elected leaders and conservation groups alike are hailing the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, which establishes permanent funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund, as well as funnels money into public lands and national parks for their sprawling maintenance backlogs.
“I’m very excited about this. It is the most significant conservation bill in 50 years,” U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, said. “It’s going to mean millions for Colorado public lands and thousands of jobs.”
Gardner sponsored the bill with Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia.
U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado also supported the bill, which drew wide bipartisan backing, passing the Senate in June on a vote of 73-25. The measure cleared the House last week, 310-107, and went to the president’s desk; Gardner said he is confident it will be signed.
“The strong bipartisan showing shows how much love there is for public lands. It does show, when it comes to our great outdoors, people are more than willing to work together. I hope that is something that can spread into many other areas,” Gardner said.
“Our public lands are essential to who we are in Colorado, and critical to our economy,” Bennet said in a provided statement, calling the date of passage a great one for the state, and thanking “all Coloradans who have worked tirelessly over the last decade to make fully funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund a reality.”
As did Gardner, Bennet said he looks forward to the bill becoming law.
The Great American Outdoors Act will provide $900 million a year to the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which is used for conservation and recreation expenses. It also encompasses the Restore Our Parks Act, furnishing $1.9 billion a year for five years to help the National Park System and other public land management agencies address maintenance issues for which funding currently lags.
The Land and Water Conservation Fund, or LWCF, was established in 1964, with revenue from payments by energy industries that extract publicly owned natural resources from the Outer Continental Shelf.
Lands in Montrose County have benefited from the fund over the years, including the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
In 2018, the park used LWCF money to finalize the purchase of nearly 2,500 acres, which Gardner at the time called a strategic addition.
The Black Canyon drew 430,000 visitors last year. Its maintenance backlog is a whopping $7.7 million, with shortfalls seen in four main areas: the main park road, a water and wastewater system deemed antiquated and obsolete; electrical and telecommunication systems/service, and campgrounds (plus associated facilities) badly in need of updates.
“All of this is to better meet the Black Canyon’s needs and accommodate a growing number of visitors to the park,” Matt Johnson, district interpreter and volunteer coordinator, said.
He pointed to the South Rim amphitheater, which sees heavy use from the park’s many interpretative programs. The facility is in poor condition and does not meet accessibility guidelines, Johnson said.
Gardner, who recently visited the park, can attest.
“If you sat down on one of those benches, you might gash your leg with a massive splinter. It’s in dire need of repair,” he said.
“The LWCF, which is part of the Great American Outdoors Act — the permanent funding has already benefited the Black Canyon with several land purchases around the area. That will be one benefit. Then the park itself has about $7.7 million of maintenance backlog and this bill will help catch up with the projects to ease that backlog,” Gardner said.
Curecanti National Recreation Area also stands to benefit more from the funds the Great American Outdoors Act guarantees. There, the maintenance backlog is about $15 million for 2020.
Johnson said dock infrastructure needs upgrading at the marina, especially at Lake Fork, and the water and wastewater infrastructure need to have their 30-year-old underground water and sewer piping updated.
At Curecanti, too, the campgrounds need repairs and upgrades.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife, which has provided more than 1,000 matching grants for LWCF since 1965, applauded the passage.
“We commend Sen. Cory Gardner, Sen. Michael Bennet and other supporting members of the Colorado congressional delegation for their dedication to bringing this bill to fruition and helping secure critical investments to maintain public lands for Colorado,” CPW Director Dan Prenzlow said, in a news release from the agency.
“As human population increase, we have to proactively think about human impact on our natural resources and state lands. This legislation is a positive step to ensure human outdoor recreation is balanced with thoughtful conservation efforts.”
In his statement celebrating the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act, Bennet said there is more to do. He is pushing for the passage of the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act, which draws from four previously introduced bills: the San Juan Mountains Wilderness Act, Curecanti National Recreational Area Boundary Establishment Act; Continental Divide Recreation, Wilderness and Camp Hale Legacy Act and the Thompson Divide Withdrawal and Protection Act.
Among broad provisions, the CORE Act would establish permanent protections for wilderness in those areas and would congressionally designate the boundary for Curecanti.
On July 20, U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, introduced the CORE Act as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act. Neguse by amendment also added the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act to the NDAA; the amendments cleared the House, but their fate in the Senate is uncertain.
Neguse in an announcement noted the House passed the CORE Act nine months ago, but the Senate has yet to take it up, despite Bennet, the Senate sponsor, continuing to advocate for it.
“Our work on public lands is not done,” Bennet said in his provided statement. “We must find a way to pass the CORE Act to protect recreation, wildlife and wilderness across Colorado.”
Gardner said he is not opposed to the CORE Act, but there are issues to be worked through with land users, as well as U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, who serves the 3rd Congressional District.
“It is important that the member of Congress whose district it is be supportive of the land designation,” Gardner said.
“The reason is, it needs to be bipartisan and broad-based. Colorado has always passed only designations that have support of the members where the land is.”
Gardner also responded to those who question his record on the environment. Critics in the Democratic party say he has supported President Donald Trump, even as protections for public lands are rolled back under the administration.
“We have already passed the most significant conservation bill in over 50 years. The president is going to sign it,” Gardner said, pushing back on Democratic allegations that he is “greenwashing” his record to help secure reelection.
“Anybody who’s whining about that is just sour grapes. If they wanted it done, they could have done it before.”
He also said taking the Bureau of Land Management headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction was the right move.
“I’m very concerned Joe Biden would try to move it out of Grand Junction. When it comes to leadership, the leadership is why I wanted it in Grand Junction, so communities could be closer to that,” Gardner said.
He did not specify whether he supports the nomination of William Perry Pendley as BLM director.
Pendley has been criticized for suing federal agencies over conservation policies when he was president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, and for his 2016 National Review column, in which he said the Founding Fathers “intended all lands owned by the federal government to be sold.”
“As far as Pendley goes, there will be a hearing and he will have some very tough questions to answer,” Gardner said.
Gardner turned back to the Great American Outdoors Act.
“This bill has been called the holy grail of nature bills. This is nationally recognized as the bill that is going to do wonders for the environment, create thousands of jobs and there will be thousands of people put to work in Colorado because of it,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.