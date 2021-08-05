Federal and state COVID-19 guidelines may once again encourage citizens to don their masks as of last week, but the senior communities in Montrose never took them off.
The Seventh Amended Public Health Order 20-20 was established on March 31, and set requirements for Colorado senior living communities, including skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, intermediate care communities and group homes for COVID-19 prevention and response.
The public health order requires that staff and residents continue to wear masks and maintain weekly testing. It also mandates that all facilities allow for indoor and outdoor visitation at all times for all residents regardless of vaccination status, except in certain circumstances such as a COVID-positive resident.
Senior living facilities still require a screening process at the door when visiting residents, but don’t require a rapid test to enter the building. Communities such as Valley Manor and The Homestead at Montrose can provide a rapid test upon request, according to Vance Purdue, a registered nurse and the regional infection preventionist for Volunteers of America National Services in the Western Region of Colorado.
Purdue said that while different residential care facilities follow different guidelines, Valley Manor follows the federal guidelines and the public health order (20-20) while also receiving federal funds for Medicare and Medicaid services for the community.
The Homestead follows state guidelines, regulations that have proven to be most strict throughout the pandemic, said Purdue.
“The CDPHE has a document on their website called the residential care facility comprehensive mitigation guidance. That is kind of our defining document that we follow,” Purdue said. The 60-page document outlines the public health order as well as a comprehensive guideline for testing, masking, visitation and other regulations.
Nothing has really changed in the Montage Creek Senior Living community either, said Annaliese Muhlbauer, the facility’s executive director.
“Our company policy is that any staff member, regardless of vaccination status, is still asked to wear a mask,” said Muhlbauer. “I know that there's different information coming from the health department and it's a little confusing, but our company has made a stand that they are still mandating we all continue to wear [masks].”
Purdue confirmed that although Colorado has not required masking for vaccinated individuals, Volunteers of America continues to mandate all staff mask up. That said, the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) have always required staff to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.
With the differing requirements from a variety of sources, senior living facilities have stuck with what’s safe: social distancing, wearing a mask and encouraging vaccinations.
“For us, we have never stopped testing, and we've never released wearing masks inside of our facility for our staff members,” Purdue said of the community’s practices. “As far as testing goes on a weekly basis, we look at the positivity rates in counties, and we determine our testing frequency based on that. So we've been testing our staff at a bare minimum of once a week.”
With the new guidelines released from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week, senior living communities are required to test all unvaccinated staff on a weekly basis, a change from previously requiring testing for all staff members. Unvaccinated staff members are administered a rapid test before each shift. As for residents, any who remain unvaccinated are required to be tested for two weeks if they leave the facility.
Purdue explained that if a case is detected in the building, then all residents and staff must be tested twice a week for a minimum of two weeks.
Most facilities, including Valley Manor, The Homestead and Montage Creek, make use of PCR (polymerase chain reaction) COVID-19 tests as well as rapid tests. Rapid tests have been described as “compromising accuracy for speed” as MD Anderson physician Micah Bhatti said. Senior living facilities are required by the comprehensive mitigation guidance document to consistently test with the same testing materials.
Purdue estimates that Valley Manor has administered around 950,000 tests since the beginning of the pandemic. These tests, the RN said, are funded by the CARES Act, which brings no cost to the facility as they are covered by the state and federal governments.
With 70 staff members and 90 residents, Montage Creek has a 50% vaccination rate for staff and 98% for residents.
“They really obviously took that to heart,” said Muhlbauer of the residents. “So they seem to be doing fine. We're still able to have visitors and residents who can go out and do stuff safely.”
Purdue confirmed that 81% of residents and 72% of staff are fully vaccinated at Valley Manor. The facility has a total of 120 staff members and 70 residents. The residents, he said, are now used to the guidelines the facility is required to follow.
“We do our best to give them as much freedom with their lives as we can while also taking the necessary steps to protect them,” Purdue added.
Muhlbauer wants to encourage people in the health community to pursue vaccination as an option, explaining that it keeps residents safe both physically and emotionally.
“I would encourage other people to take into consideration how important it is to the residents that the people who work with them on a consistent basis are vaccinated,” said Muhlbauer.
