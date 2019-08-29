Frederick Blair, one of five defendants in the deaths of two children, is to be sentenced Oct. 31.
Blair previously pleaded guilty to an accessory charge for having helped conceal the vehicle where sisters Hannah Marshall, 8, and Makayla Roberts, 10, died in 2017.
The children were brought to Blair’s Norwood property that summer as part of a religious group. Blair joined the group and became a devotee of its apocalyptic beliefs, according to past testimony.
The girls were kept in the car, allegedly at the orders of leader Madani Ceus, because they had been deemed impure. Ceus, who is charged with first-degree murder, allegedly ordered them not to be fed.
The children died, likely of heat, starvation and dehydration, about a month before Blair’s father visited the property, learned of the deaths and called authorities.
Blair faces up to 12 years in prison. Under the terms of his plea deal is required to testify for the prosecution in Ceus’ case and has testified in the trials of two co-defendants.
Ashford Archer was convicted earlier this year of child abuse resulting in death and as an accessory and sentenced to 24 years in prison. He intends to appeal.
The children’s mother, Nashika Bramble, was convicted in July of first-degree murder and is to be sentenced Oct. 1.
Ceus is set for trial next January, at a venue to be determined. A motions hearing in her case is Oct. 25.
The fifth defendant, Ika Eden, has been ruled legally incompetent to stand trial on fatal child abuse charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.