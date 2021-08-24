Sentencing in Montrose robbery case delayed

A procedural snafu in Delta delayed sentencing in Frankie T. Lopez’s Montrose case.
Lopez was to have been sentenced Monday on his earlier guilty plea aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree assault and violating a protection order.
These charges, stemming from a violent encounter at a home on Lincoln Road in 2020 — when Lopez is said to have forced his way inside and pointed a rifle at another man — were amended from attempted murder.
The terms of his plea agreement call for a 15-year prison term.
Monday, victims who had arrived to witness the sentencing instead received an apology from the judge, who after some debate, granted the defense motion to continue the matter for one more week.
Defense attorney Daniel Lavrisha said he’d just received information during the lunch hour of a dispute over an in-camera review of information in Lopez’s Delta case, which, Lavrisha said, affected his client’s ability to truly enter his Montrose plea knowingly and voluntarily.
Lopez was to have entered a plea in Delta Monday morning in a 2020 case in which he is charged with eight counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust and one count of sexual assault-internet exploitation.
Lavrisha said the prosecutor in Delta objected to going forward with the entry of plea there because of a request to have the judge there review in his chambers information from the Department of Human Services.
Although the defense had requested the court to review the DHS records prior to Monday, that process wasn’t completed. The plea hearing was continued until Friday in that case as a result.
But because the Montrose plea agreement included a provision for concurrent sentences with the Delta case, Lavrisha did not want to proceed Monday afternoon in the robbery case, in case the Delta case’s plea arrangement fell through.
A continuance is less time-consuming than is withdrawing a plea after the fact, Lavrisha said, asking for the Montrose robbery sentencing hearing to be continued.
“In the interests of justice, we believe it would be appropriate to wait,” he said.
Deputy District Attorney Jason Wilson said the Delta matter hinged on the Montrose resolution, not the other way around.
The prosecutor handling the Delta case had been asked to stipulate to the accuracy of the DHS records and objected because she could not do so, Wilson said.
Also, he said, he wasn’t going to change the plea terms of the robbery case based on what happened in Delta, so sentencing should proceed as scheduled.
Montrose District Judge Keri Yoder said the case here has been on hold a while and there’s been no indication of hesitancy about those terms. However, she agreed to continue the hearing until Aug. 30.
“I apologize to the victims,” she said, then instructed the defense to be ready for sentencing next week, because she will not continue the matter again.
Lopez was arrested here in February of 2020. Authorities said at the time that he went to the home where a former girlfriend was staying, came in, took up a rifle and kicked in a bedroom door. In the bedroom, he pointed the rifle in the face of another man and pulled the trigger, but when the victim heard the firing pin strike an empty chamber, he and another man fought off Lopez, who then fled, an arrest affidavit says.
After a multi-agency pursuit, Lopez was stopped and detained on Colorado 62.
