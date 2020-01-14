A conditional settlement has been reached in the lawsuit filed over a baby who was injured at a local daycare last year.
Julie Beebe filed suit against Tender Hearts Preschool and Childcare Center last October, alleging negligence after an employee allegedly abused her baby daughter, breaking the child’s arms.
The employee, Carolina Jaramillo, has been charged with child abuse and is also a defendant in the lawsuit. Her next hearing in the abuse case is March 5.
On Dec. 31, attorneys for Tender Hearts filed notice of a conditional settlement for “all claims brought.”
If accepted by the District Court, the settlement will also require approval of the Probate Court before it can be finalized, so Tender Hearts wants the District Court to hold in abeyance deadlines and case management, pending Probate Court approval.
Bebee’s suit alleges the daycare, which closed in September, was negligent in its training, hiring, administration and provided care. The negligence caused Bebee to be accused of harming her own daughter, and led to her initially losing custody of all her children, because police initially suspected her of abusing the infant, the lawsuit alleges.
Bebee took her baby to the hospital April 24 last year, after an older sibling bumped into the child, causing distress, and Bebee noticed her swollen arm. X-rays revealed new and old breaks, leading medical staff to suspect abuse.
It was not until the police investigation revealed video footage — allegedly showing Jaramillo slapping, pinning and sitting on the baby and twisting her arms until one went limp — that Bebee was cleared. Jaramillo was arrested May 1, 2019 and is currently free on bond.
Bebee’s lawsuit said what happened caused her humiliation and distress. It blames lack of appropriate policies and procedures with respect to training, support and management.
It further alleges Tender Hearts should have known Jaramillo’s intellectual disability meant she was “not suitable” to mind infants and that she also did not have enough help supervising the nursery.
