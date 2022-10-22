A Montrose family whose son was sexually abused by a former law enforcement officer has reached a settlement with the local youth mentoring program for which the man had once volunteered.
The family sued Delta-Montrose Youth Service, which operates the local Partners mentoring program. Their son’s assailant, Joshua Hemphill, had been terminated as a mentor over policy violations concerning a different boy. Partners has denied liability for Hemphill’s conduct after terminating him, while the family alleged in court filings the organization still failed to adequately protect their son.
The parties in September filed a notice of settlement with the Montrose District Court, which the court acknowledged Sept. 29, in vacating a setting that had been scheduled for the next day.
The order states the trial set in the case will not be formally vacated until a stipulation to dismiss Delta-Montrose Youth Services is filed. The parties were given until Oct. 31 to file the stipulation.
Neither the settlement notice nor the Sept. 29 provides details about the settlement. Attorneys for the parties could not be immediately reached. It is not uncommon for settlement details to remain confidential.
Hemphill last worked for Partners in 2014; he was removed as a mentor after a woman complained about how much time he was spending with her son, and after he ignored warnings about his conduct.
A young man’s disclosure of alleged sexual abuse, made to a caseworker out of state in 2017, triggered a Colorado Bureau of Investigation probe that year.
No charges came as a result of that report, however, the investigation led the CBI to the Montrose teen and his family.
At the time of the investigation, Hemphill was working as a Dolores County deputy; he resigned within days of the CBI coming to interview him. He had previously worked in Mesa County as a corrections officer.
Hemphill in 2018 pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the Montrose boy and, in a separate Mesa County case, he pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation involving two other boys.
He was sentenced to at least 15 years in prison and could remain there for life under Colorado’s indeterminate sentencing laws for those types of offenses.
The Montrose family’s suit had alleged that although Partners dropped Hemphill from its mentorship program in 2014, the organization still allowed him to come into contact with children at Partners’ events. Partners should have reasonably suspected Hemphill had been abusing the other boy earlier that year, their suit said. Later that summer, the Montrose boy and his brother met Hemphill at a Partners event, yet according to filings, their parents weren’t told Hemphill had been removed as a mentor for violating the rules.
Partners in filings denied the negligence that was alleged, saying it wasn’t liable for what Hemphill did after he was terminated; that Hemphill had never been assigned as a mentor to the Montrose boy, and that any damages the plaintiffs had suffered was the result of conduct by a person over whom it had no control.
The family’s suit also named Hemphill, who has never filed a response and was deemed in default in 2021. The plaintiffs’ counsel is to file a motion for default judgment, or a status report concerning Hemphill, by Oct. 31.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone