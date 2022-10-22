A Montrose family whose son was sexually abused by a former law enforcement officer has reached a settlement with the local youth mentoring program for which the man had once volunteered.

The family sued Delta-Montrose Youth Service, which operates the local Partners mentoring program. Their son’s assailant, Joshua Hemphill, had been terminated as a mentor over policy violations concerning a different boy. Partners has denied liability for Hemphill’s conduct after terminating him, while the family alleged in court filings the organization still failed to adequately protect their son.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

