Telluride might be a far cry from the Mississippi Delta, the birthplace of the blues.
But next weekend it will give a home to this classic American genre, as artists and guests from around the world descend on the mountain town to hear some great music — and drink some great beer.
The festival runs Sept. 15-17, though a few Thursday events will kick off the action-packed weekend.
It’s not easy to make a list of the best acts performing at the nearly 30-year-old festival, because they’re all so different; and we doubt there will be any bad ones. But from tasting showcases to outdoor events and, of course, a weekend full of performances, there are definitely plenty of events to circle on the schedule.
So, in no particular order, here’s just a handful of reasons to get excited for this year’s fest.
Beer Pairing Dinner
Where + When: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, Black Iron Kitchen + Bar at Madeline Hotel & Residences
Cost: $185
While $185 isn’t a price to sniff at, this might be one of the most incredible, exclusive experiences on this schedule. The guest list is limited to 60, though tickets were still for sale as of yesterday afternoon.
Lucky attendees will get a five-course meal crafted by the Madeline’s chefs, with each course paired with a unique brew.
All the while, Lightnin Malcolm will be playing the blues.
Local flavors grace the tasting menu, like the dessert course built around Palisade peaches. Six beers including a welcome brew will be featured throughout the evening, with brewery representatives introducing each course and pairing.
The Roots
Where + when 6 p.m. Saturday, Main Stage
One of the festival’s three headliners (along with Bonnie Raitt and The Revivalists,) The Roots promise to deliver.
Odds are this is one of the few acts on this list that even those unfamiliar with the blues may consider a household name, whether that’s because they’re big fans of hip-hop or the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.
While the Philadelphia collective has played into some of Fallon’s best skits, like the “History of Rap” series with Justin Timberlake, it would be a mistake to assume it’s just a house band.
The Roots have deeper roots, hailing from street rapping sessions in the late 1980s and continuing to play together decades later. Even today their style is innovative and smooth, and they’ll be sure to draw a crowd next weekend.
Juke Joints
Where + when: 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, venues throughout town
Cost: $30 per night (free for some pass holders)
If you’re more of a late-night person, or think you can get enough of the blues without planning a whole weekend around the fest, Juke Joints are your jam.
These shows will be popping off at venues throughout downtown Telluride late Friday and Saturday, featuring up-and-coming music and stand-up acts at spots like the Sheridan Opera House and Moon at O’Bannon’s.
Western Slope-based D&G Railroad is one act that will hit Sheridan’s stage Friday night, while the Teskey Brothers, a group from Down Under, is an act worth catching Saturday night at Blues Stage.
Tasting Sessions
Where + When: throughout the festival
Five tasting sessions will take place throughout Friday, Saturday and Sunday, giving pass holders the chance to sample the goods from dozens of breweries. Each session is two hours, and many will feature a different lineup of breweries.
This year’s event looks different from some past festivals, which featured one Grand Tasting instead of breaking brewers up into smaller, more intimate groups.
Still, each tasting will give guests who are of age the chance to meet over 20 different brewers and try as many beers as they can handle.
The Word
Where + when: 5:10 p.m. Sunday, Main stage
This supergroup brings together members of the North Mississippi All-Stars and renowned musical acts to put something new, different and energetic on the stage. Robert Randolph, an artist of the Sacred Steel tradition which pairs steel guitars with worship services, joins John Medeski, Rayfield “Ray Ray” Holloman and brothers Luther and Cody Dickinson to complete the act. The festival’s official lineup promises a moving gospel performance from the group, which relies on instrumentals to stir the souls of the crowd.
Telluride Blues Challenge/ Blues for Breakfast
Where + when: 9 a.m. Saturday, Elks Lodge
Cost: Free admission, $15 breakfast for adults, $5 breakfast for kids
In this real-world battle-of-the-bands-esque competition, up-and-coming blues solo artists will compete for a chance to play their way into Blues and Brews. The winner will earn the right to play a 20-minute set at this year’s festival and a 60-minute set next year, as well as a spot on the 2024 Durango Blues Train.
Judges score the artists on factors like stage presence, vocals and blues content, and the six finalists will compete Saturday morning at the Blues for Breakfast event.
Admission is free to the public, while the $15 (for adults) breakfast spread includes dishes like pancakes, sausage, hash browns and scrambled eggs. Breakfast cocktails are also available for an additional cost.
Thornetta Davis
Where + when: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Main Stage
While the blues were born in the South, soul music has a long history in the Motor City too. And Davis, dubbed the “Queen of Detroit Blues” by the city's Blues Society, carries on this musical tradition.
Her voice is soothing yet powerful, and her songs can bring audiences from reminiscing on the good times to feeling the groove.
Maybe the festival’s description of her vibe says it best: “Bow down, but then dance; the queen insists.”