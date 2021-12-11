A seventh person has been accused in an alleged drug trafficking scheme that’s said to have pumped methamphetamine through Montrose.
Dalyn Richardson, now free on a $30,000 bond, was arrested Dec. 3 on a November warrant alleging possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Richardson is due in court Dec. 30.
The arrest warrant alleges Richardson assisted Edward Sandoval in selling drugs as part of a trafficking operation. Sandoval has been charged in the case with felony drug distribution and with intent to distribute drugs, as have Michael Vo and Todd Davies.
Ben Nguyen, Cesar Gracian and Dylan M. Martinez were charged with possession with intent to distribute drugs.
The 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force alleges that Sandoval was using his home as a distribution point for multiple ounce to pound meth sales. Agents used a confidential source to conduct five controlled buys, obtaining 11 ounces of meth, according to Richardson’s arrest warrant. The agents obtained a warrant to track Sandoval’s phone and identified Richardson through calls he reportedly made to that phone.
According to the document, which is heavily redacted, Richardson is suspected of arranging to purchase a half ounce of meth from Sandoval, and did so in two purchases about a day apart.
Through subsequent calls, Richardson allegedly discussed buying a full ounce from Sandoval, but decided on a half ounce instead. The document is not clear as to whether this alleged arrangement was completed.
Sandoval, Davies, Vo, Gracian and Ngueyn were indicted Sept. 23. Martinez was arrested Nov. 5.
All are now free on bail.
Sandoval is due in court Dec. 16. Martinez is to appear Jan. 6, 2022, while Vo and Nguyen are set for Jan. 24. Gracia is to appear in court Jan, 31 and Davies on March 1.
