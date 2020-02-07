The case against a Montrose man accused of sexually assaulting a child under 10 has moved to District Court.
Andrew Bennett, 19, waived a preliminary hearing that had been set for Wednesday. He is now set for arraignment on March 9.
Bennett, who is free on bond, is charged with sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse.
Police arrested Bennett, then 18, last October, after a person in Canada contacted authorities to allege Bennett had confessed during online communication with him to sexually abusing a child.
Police allege that during interviews, Bennett admitted to abusing a child over a period of about five years.
