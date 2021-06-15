Sex-abuse suit bill marks a ‘significant shift’

Recently passed legislation takes square aim at institutions that helped cover up child sexual abuse.
Senate Bill 88, co-sponsored in the House by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta County, cleared both chambers of the state Legislature last week and is headed to the governor’s desk, where Soper expects it to receive a signature.
“It’s a major, major bill. It’s quite a significant shift in Colorado law,” Soper said June 11.
“As most people were focused on things like transportation, health care or criminal justice reform, we were able to give citizens and survivors of rape, child rape and molestation the opportunity to make their day in court. But it’s more than just someone raping a child, it’s the fact that the institution they worked for covered it up. The new cause of action is all about the cover-up.”
Senate Bill 88, the Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act — also sponsored by Democrats Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet, Sen. Rhonda Fields and Sen. Jessie Danielson — creates a statutory cause of action under which people who were subjected to sexual misconduct as children between 1960 and Jan. 1, 2022, can sue organizations that manage or operate youth-related activities or programs for abuse that occurred while the victim was participating in such activities or programs.
If the bill becomes law, those victimized between 1960 and now would have three years in which to file suit.
Claims can be brought if the organization knew or should have known of the risk and did not take action to address the risks or warn program participants. Action can also be brought against a public employee or public entity that operates a youth program or district preschool program.
“When institutions choose to protect their power and profit by concealing the truth, the cover-up is distinctly different harm than the child sexual abuse being concealed and, therefore, victims must have access to recourse against the organization,” the bill text reads.
Child victims often do not report their abuse either because they cannot articulate what happened to them, or because they are not believed. When they do report, a “high percentage” do so when they are adults, after the statute of limitations has passed, the bill states.
Creating a new cause of civil action will give victims who delayed reporting a means of redress.
The act allows victims three years to file suit over conduct that occurred between Jan. 1, 1960 and Jan. 1, 2022. People who were victims of sexual abuse and institutional cover-up have until Jan. 1, 2025, to file suit.
The three-year “look-back” period is in place because some cases are so old that victims and perpetrators are dead, or there is nothing other than hearsay evidence, Soper said.
“What we really want is for those victims who are able and willing to go ahead with the legal process of making a case to come forward now and get justice to the point where we’re able to say ‘enough is enough’ with these organizations covering up child abuse. We want to clear the record and we want to do so now,” Soper said.
He said the act puts institutions on notice that a new cause of action is available to those who were sexually abused while in their care or participating in their programs.
Plaintiffs using the new cause of action will have to demonstrate that defendants knew, or should have known about sexual abuse, and took no remedial action.
“This will be the first time in Colorado history that public schools can be held accountable for covering up for teachers who raped a child,” Soper said, in offering an example.
The bill implements “caps” for damages, he also said: Damages for private entities are capped at $500,000, or $1 million if judges and juries don’t think half-a-million is enough and find there is clear and convincing evidence of cover-up. The cap is $387,000 for public entities.
“The goal of Senate Bill 88 is not to bankrupt the Catholic Church or the schools, it is to effect justice. Justice also has to be balanced that, since we’re opening up cases that never would have had a day in court, then we have to have a timeframe where these cases can be brought forward,” said Soper.
The Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault called the bill an important step in Colorado addressing the state’s decades-old, well-documented history of institutions covering up the sexual abuse of children in their care.
“Our civil legal system is the single system designed to provide victims with the financial resources they need to heal from emotional, physical and mental trauma,” said Raana Simmons, the coalition’s director of public affairs, in a provided statement.
“Through this bill, child sexual abuse survivors will have access to the legal system and hold the institutions accountable who, at best, were complicit in the abuse and, at worst, participatory in shielding serial sex offenders from accountability.”
Senate Bill 88 is a companion measure to SB 73, signed into law earlier this year. Under SB 73, the statute of limitations for suing over sexual abuse is abolished going forward from January 2022.
