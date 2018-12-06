Nicholas Love, who was among five people arrested during a 2017 internet sting operation, was formally sentenced to probation Monday.
Love received a four-year deferred judgment for attempted sexual assault on a child.
Last year, he responded to an online ad posted by an investigator who was posing as a teenage girl “looking for a boss.” The individual asked Love to bring alcohol with him to a hotel meeting site.
Love asked the person’s age, and when told 14, asked if he would get in trouble, his arrest affidavit says. The document also says that at the time of his arrest, he told investigators he was seeking adult company and hoped the other person was just lying about being underage.
Under the terms of his sentence, Love must comply with sex offender terms and conditions and sex offender treatment; refrain from alcohol and drugs; complete drug and alcohol abuse evaluations and treatment as recommended.
Love further must abide by a protection order that precludes him from contacting anyone under 18, except for his own children or stepchildren; or incidental contact with other children at the discretion of the probation department.
Love was also ordered to complete 240 hours of community service.
If Love meets all conditions, he will not stand convicted of attempted sexual assault.
Love also was sentenced to four years for attempted contributing to the delinquency of a minor, per court records.
He is the third man to be sentenced on cases arising from the 2017 sting operation.
The two others also received deferrals and are completing probation.
A fourth defendant, Cody Wright, is down for sentencing Monday after earlier pleading guilty to internet luring of a child and child abuse.
The final defendant, Dale Morales, is to be sentenced Jan. 14. He pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor and internet luring of a child, court records show.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is an award-winning journalist and the senior writer for the Montrose Daily Press. Follow her on Twitter @kathMDP.
