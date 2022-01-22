Staff Report
A Montrose man charged with sexual assault of a child used religion to justify the abuse, an arrest warrant alleges.
Jeremy Bausch, 47, is charged with aggravated sexual assault on a child; sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust; sexual assault on a child, and an aggravated sex offense.
His arrest warrant alleges the offenses entailed “forcibly raping (child) while she was between 6 and 7 years of age” and that he had restrained the child with a belt while forcing her head into a pillow.
Bausch is free on bond. Through his attorney on Thursday, he sought and received a setting date at which to request a preliminary hearing, but asked for two weeks because investigation is still taking place.
The setting date is Feb. 10.
A preliminary hearing weighs the strength of probable cause in a case, in the light most favorable to the prosecution.
Bausch’s attorney could not be reached for further comment Friday.
According to the arrest warrant, the Montrose Police Department received a report from Child Protective Services on July 15, 2021, and investigated the report jointly with a detective from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, who also had been contacted.
During a forensic interview at the Dolphin House, the child alleged Bausch subjected her beatings, locked her in a closet and forced her to memorize Bible passages.
Per the arrest warrant, the child alleged that when she was 6 or 7, Bausch dragged her into a bedroom, ripped off her clothes and called her “a sinner” while he bound her hands with a leather belt before sexually assaulting her.
The document details allegations of additional abuse and states the child reported that she “grew up believing everything she did was wrong and it was ‘biblically correct’ that she be punished for it.”
The child also reported that when Bausch allegedly punished her, he said it was “God’s way of showing love” and she was forbidden from crying.
Although she reportedly disclosed physical and mental abuse to the family’s church — which ultimately made Bausch leave the congregation — she did not disclose the alleged sexual abuse to leadership there.
Investigators spoke with Bausch’s former pastor, who said Bausch was asked to step down from the church choir when information “arose regarding (his) treatment of his family.” He said Bausch did not respond properly to counseling and was asked to leave in 2017.
The pastor provided investigators with his notes and his views on Bausch’s personality.
The redacted arrest warrant also refers to the Sept. 2, 2021, interview of a person who told them that whether the child was being punished or sexually abused, Bausch allegedly “made it clear to (redacted) that she was being ‘consequenced’ and that Jeremy would read from the Bible to explain why the abuse she received was ‘godly.’ (Redacted) had recalled thinking that Jeremy’s behavior at the time must have been OK as a result.”