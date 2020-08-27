Sexual harassment suit against Delta County Memorial Hospital dismissed under agreement

A sexual harassment suit filed against Delta County Memorial Hospital was terminated in U.S. District Court, after the parties filed a stipulated agreement to dismiss it with prejudice on Aug. 17.
Christina Varnell, a nurse, sued the hospital in April, alleging she was illegally fired after a female supervisor made sexual advances, including through graphic cell phone messages, and threatened her job if anyone found out about it.
Varnell was fired in March, 2019, about three weeks after having been promoted to charge nurse. Her complaint said the hospital in terminating her had cited previously approved absences, as well as a previous performance improvement plan related to cell phone usage, even though that plan had been dissolved months before.
The hospital did not file an answer. Instead, in July, it filed a motion for more time, which stated the parties believed they had “reached acceptable terms to resolve this matter.”
Neither that motion, nor the stipulation to dismiss indicates settlement terms. The stipulation for dismissal says each party will bear its own costs and fees associated with the U.S. District Court suit.
