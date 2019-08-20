A lesser-known Democratic candidate in Colorado’s U.S. Senate race is getting national attention, but it comes as the campaign looks to regroup from the departure of two key strategists.
Stephany Rose Spaulding lost her statewide field director — the campaign’s highest paid employee — and fundraising consultant in a matter of weeks earlier this summer. Spaulding dismissed concerns and said she is rebuilding, but the campaign is short on money and fueled largely by volunteers.
Thomas Cavaness, the field director, resigned in July after he said the candidate violated his trust by secretly listening in to a phone call. He filed a claim Wednesday with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, obtained by The Colorado Sun, that alleges that Spaulding still owes him about $1,100 in unpaid wages and expenses. Spaulding told The Sun that “all back wages have been paid according to Colorado law.”
At the end of June, Sean Diller, the campaign’s finance consultant, left because the campaign didn’t have the resources to mount a serious bid in the Democratic primary for a chance to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner. “The campaign didn’t have enough people to do what she needed to be done,” Diller said in an interview.
Read the whole story at The Colorado Sun. The Colorado Sun is a reader-supported news organization that covers people, places and issues of statewide interest. To sign up for free newsletters, subscribe or learn more, visit ColoradoSun.com.
