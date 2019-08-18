Child pornography use in Montrose charts out as high in the state, according to periodic forensic reviews of information gathered through the federal Internet Crimes Against Children’s tools.
Exploitative images are often shared among users, and there are ways to monitor such actions, said Montrose Police Department Detective Phil Rosty, who heads up the department’s electronic forensic unit. The MPD is also part of the state’s task force of the Internet Crimes Against Children, administered in Colorado Springs.
“We are able to monitor that, to a degree, by hash values — essentially, it is like digital DNA,” Rosty said, of files of illegal images.
“What we see in monitoring this situation is always fluid. However, there have been times when we have been looking at these rankings and what we see is a local IP address ranks very high on this list of who is sharing illegal media files. The highest I have ever seen on a Montrose IP address is third in the state.”
Internet exploitation of children — child pornography — harms the children depicted in the images and each time an image or video is shared, the child is victimized again.
“That can be extremely traumatizing. I’m sure that can cause a lot of fear, anxiety and stress,” Jacob Conklin, executive director of The Dolphin House Child Advocacy Center, said. The center serves the child victims of sexual and physical abuse throughout the 7th Judicial District.
Prosecuting offenders requires proof of where an image or video originated, who is associated with it, and when the image was made or shared.
“I think the biggest challenge is tying a specific person to that electronic file,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Seth Ryan said. “I think that’s where Detective Rosty comes in. Before Detective Rosty, we did what other jurisdictions are doing — we had to go outside of our jurisdiction and ask for help, whether that was the FBI or the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.”
Ryan in 2016 prosecuted a child pornography case involving multiple exploitative images and videos, some of which left jurors in tears. The defendant, since sentenced to prison, had the images on a phone and computer. He maintained his innocence post-trial.
For this case, Ryan turned to Garfield County’s forensic electronics unit; now, he can get such help much closer to home, as can law enforcement agencies throughout the 7th Judicial District.
“It really has been a game-changer for us to have Detective Rosty, his expertise and all the equipment he’s been able to obtain (through grants) as a resource here in our district,” Ryan said.
Investigations develop in different ways — the active hash value monitoring information funneled to the MPD through Internet Crimes Against Children is one. Another entails technology companies, such as DropBox spotting problematic files on their servers and reporting them. Such “cyber tip” reporting follows a process: It goes to the ICAC task force, which examines associated IP addresses.
For example, DropBox would report illegal files and if these appear to involve Montrose, the information filters to the Colorado Springs Police Department, which facilitates ICAC for the state, and then subpoenas the IP addresses. From there, Rosty would perform a local-level investigation.
“The two difference with the list and cyber tips is cyber tips is very reactive. When we’re monitoring hash value traffic, we’re being very proactive,” Rosty said.
“As department, we would like to devote more time to that. It gives us the chance to be proactive in exploitation crimes against children. A lot of times, those collecting media, those acts manifest into physical acts onto children.”
One cyber tip ultimately led to 1,000 deleted images being recovered; some of these were particularly heinous, Rosty said.
“Some of this material is difficult to stomach. When you can discover 1,000 images that were intended to be concealed, that’s a win,” he said.
“That’s the other side of being regularly exposed to that material — I can do something about it. I get to be the person that rights the wrong as much as possible. That’s a good feeling at the end of the day.”
Rosty is the sole member of the MPD electronic forensics unit and also runs a full caseload as a detective. Partnerships and training through the U.S. Secret Service enable the MPD to have the unit.
“We serve almost all law enforcement agencies around us. I’m doing a lot of child pornography investigations, (investigating) a lot of serious crimes,” Rosty said.
“I think we’ve seen a lot of great things, in terms of taking bad guys off the street. Time and resources always come into it.”
Rosty’s unit is a “fantastic” regional resource for which he is grateful, Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor said.
Taylor has used Rosty on some of the half-dozen or so cases his agency investigated as child exploitation, as well as in non-pornography cases involving electronics.
“It doesn’t surprise me,” he said, of the fact people in Delta and Montrose view child pornography. “I’m concerned, whether it’s one case or several. It concerns me it goes on, whether in Delta or anywhere else.”
Delta’s cases have come via citizen reports and information passed along through ICAC.
“They’re a great resource to be able to locate those sites and users and pass on the information to local agencies,” Taylor said.
Rosty estimates having investigated between 20 to 30 reports of child exploitation over the past few years. Overall, he’s examined nearly 47 terabytes of data on more than 273 devices (for all types of cases).
Child pornography is not limited to just one community, or to larger cities, he said.
“I know it’s very prevalent in our community and Western Colorado. … This is a problem everywhere. I can’t say it seems to be more of a problem in Montrose, but it certainly isn’t any less of a problem in Montrose,” Rosty said.
The notion that Montrose is immune from such serious and abhorrent crimes is “false,” he added.
“When you see something like that, it really draws the line. It’s disturbing. It will take your breath away. It’s good to be able to do something about it,” Rosty said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.