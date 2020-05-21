The Bureau of Land Management has taken one more procedural step to leasing 44 acres to Montrose County, for the development of the Shavano Gateway recreation area.
The agency last September decided to approve the 44-acre lease, which was critical to the county developing an off-highway vehicle training and obstacle course within the Dry Creek Travel Management Plan area.
The Shavano Gateway recreation area would include picnic areas and a more formal parking area for people who want to access the Rimrocker Trail from the western side of Montrose County; the site also could host special events like mountain bike races.
On Wednesday, the BLM issued a notice to lease, by it formally notifying the public of the classification of the land for non-federal uses, and opened a comment period.
“This project enhances our community’s recreational opportunities on their public lands and supports our commitment to be a good neighbor,” said Greg Larson, Uncompahgre Field Office manager, in a BLM news release. “We will continue to improve access to public lands while supporting social and economic development of the area.”
The BLM and Montrose County collaborated with the Western Slope 4 Wheelers, Back Country 4x4’s, Uncompahgre Valley Trail Riders, and the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Association to design the Shavano Gateway Recreation Area’s facilities. The improvements and facilities will support the Dry Creek Recreation Area trails, Rimrocker Trail and the new 20-mile single track trail system.
Ultimately, the BLM may convey this public land to Montrose County under the Recreation and Public Purposes Act, which allows a land transfer following a successful lease period. Secretarial Order 3373 ensures land transactions aid in public access and recreation opportunities.
The notice is available for review online at https://go.usa.gov/xvSve open to public comments. Comments must be submitted by July 6, 2020. Please send written comments to the Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Jana Moe, 2465 S. Townsend Ave. Montrose, CO 81401, or submit electronically to Jana Moe at jpmoe@blm.gov.
Commenters’ addresses and information generally become part of the public record once submitted. Although requests can be made to withhold that information, the BLM cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.
