Shelter Distilling breaks ground, targets December opening

From left, Jason Senior, Matt Hammer, Karl Anderson, Ryan Radcliff and Gavin Filarsky pose with shovels as Shelter Distilling's groundbreaking ceremony Monday, April 3. (Kylea Henesler/Montrose Daily Press)
The founders of Shelter Distilling are betting that Montrose residents, and those passing through to other adventurous destinations, like to drink with a view of the mountains.
Distillery founders and employees poured drinks and posed with ceremonial shovels inside the Mayfly building at Colorado Outdoors on Monday, April 3, as stakeholders and guests celebrated Shelter’s official local groundbreaking.
“We feel honored to be a part of the community,” founder Matt Hammer told guests. “We expect you guys to drink a lot of alcohol.”
Currently based in California, construction on Shelter's new local facility began last month. Founder Karl Anderson said he expects the doors of the roughly 14,000-square-foot facility to open in December; the timeline has shifted from previous Montrose Daily Press reports, as the groundbreaking was originally projected for last fall.
The new location on the Colorado Outdoors campus will be Shelter’s second and largest, following its original 3,600-square-foot facility in Mammoth Lakes.
Anderson said he will primarily stay in California and Hammer will bounce between the two facilities, while founder Jason Senior already moved to Montrose with his family and placed his children in Montrose schools and youth sports.
“The reception from the community has actually been overwhelmingly positive,” Anderson said.
He was originally concerned about opening such a large business in a community where the group wasn’t already established. But he said Montrose is a great location, close enough to big mountains and outdoor activities, but large enough to sustain a business the size of the new brewery and distillery.
At more than three times the size of Shelter’s current location, the new building will offer about 10,000 square feet of production space, which will generate the supply for both businesses as well as products to be distributed to businesses around the country.
Anderson said the current plant can produce around a barrel of whisky per week, while the new location will have the capacity for up to seven per day.
“It’s a huge, huge jump in production,” he said.
Shelter doesn’t just make whiskey; customers at the on-site restaurant and buyers around the country will be able to purchase gin, specialty spirits, as well as beer and canned cocktails made at the new location.
Dave Frank, Montrose mayor, said this is one reason he is happy to see the business break ground.
“We love having people come into Montrose that understand and appreciate the lifestyle we’ve tried so hard to cultivate,” he said.
“It’s not only going to be a great business addition to Montrose,” he added. “but they’ve got really good beer.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone