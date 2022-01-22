Jason Senior, Matt Hammer and Karl Anderson looked like they just finished a morning hitting the slopes. Anderson sported a beanie and hoodie. Hammer, a former professional snowboarder, did, too. They live in a ski town after all, in Mammoth Lakes, California, and are avid snowboarders.
The three were calm and collected as they joined in for a Zoom interview with the Montrose Daily Press a day after publicly announcing their ambitious, massive new project to the MURA board.
They were excited to talk about their new venture: a planned 23,000 square foot distillery and brewery within the Colorado Outdoors campus in Montrose.
When asked whether they envisioned they would have such intense, rapid growth after opening their business, Shelter Distilling, in December 2017, Anderson immediately shook his head. The other two grinned in agreement.
“Every time we look at the sales numbers, it is what we all thought we were going to get to, but I don’t think any of us thought we would get there this quickly,” Anderson said. “It’s providing us this opportunity to expand and grow even further.”
That opportunity now lies in Montrose, where they hope to innovate and take advantage of what Montrose has to offer. They currently have a two-floor site plan for their planned facility. The downstairs portion will feature a kitchen, main bar and distilling area. A secondary bar will be on the second floor in addition to an outdoor patio with a view of the Uncompahgre River.
The outdoor patio that will give patrons a view of the river and mountains is one of their favorite aspects of the project. They want to create a unique atmosphere and experience.
“We keep thinking back to why we picked Montrose,” Anderson said. “That is one of the number one reasons.”
Senior, Hammer and Anderson jointly opened Shelter Distilling in Mammoth Lakes, located in the Sierra Nevada mountains with a population just south of 9,000. Years earlier, Senior moved to Mountain Lakes because he wanted to be near the mountains. So did Anderson, a snowboarding aficionado — the trio have bonded over their passion for the sport.
At first, they didn’t know what to expect or what the future looked like. They just wanted to try something new.
Senior, who’s from Pennsylvania, had been a head brewer at a local brewery since 2006. In 2017, his itch for change started to fester and his entrepreneurial spirit blossomed. He looped in Anderson, a northern California native, who had been working directly underneath Senior at the brewery for seven years. Hammer, who opened a coffee shop in Mammoth, joined the team — Senior and Anderson had been collaborating with Hammer on beer variations such as IPAs and lagers.
“We became friends through this creative process and we totally connected because we cared about what things tasted like and we all loved adventure and had a passion for creating,” Hammer said. “We love to create and we love to grow.”
The three sat together in meetings discussing what type of business they wanted to open. Originally, they wanted to open a brewery. But after law changes made distilling a viable option in California, it clicked.
“We thought, why not do both?” Senior said.
A year later, following months of planning and building, working on off days and weekends, they opened Shelter in a 3,600-square-foot facility. At the time, it seemed too big. But after placing equipment in the building, it seemed too small, and they started to worry there wouldn’t be enough room for a kitchen.
They made it work, and Shelter rapidly became a go-to spot in town. They sold spirits.
They sold cocktails. They sold beer and cider.
Months later after opening, they were featured in the Los Angeles Times. Within a year, they experienced around 50% growth.
That growth continued in 2019 before stalling in 2020 because of the pandemic. Shelter bounced back in 2021, generating $2.7 million in revenue, mostly from selling 1,500 cases of alcohol.
They credit their products, and team, for catapulting Shelter’s growth. Shelter was unique, too, Hammer said, since it was the first in the industry in California to have a distillery, brewery and winemaker’s license in one space.
“I always like to say I’m happy but never satisfied with the product,” Senior said. “There’s always room for growth.”
Anderson said Senior is the “mastermind” behind the craft and the process, from his near 20 years of experience in the industry, but Senior said it’s a joint effort among the founders and 35 employees.
“We have a phenomenal team,” Hammer said. “The spirits are fantastic and Shelter is a unique, amazing space. We make everything we serve — we use our hand juicer 60 hours a week just for cocktails. Everything you get at Shelter is something we created.”
The company needed to produce more to keep up with demand, but they couldn’t produce the amount of alcohol distributors wanted from them to sell with their limited production space.
The co-founders, in their quest to continue to create and grow, understood expansion was necessary. So they looked “everywhere,” as Anderson puts it, to open a new site, including Bend, Oregon, and Kalispell, Montana. They looked at Denver and the Front Range area, too.
They learned Colorado had favorable laws for the distilling industry, so the state quickly became an early favorite. A friend told Senior about the Colorado Outdoors campus, so he searched for it online.
He then visited Montrose last fall, as did Hammer and Anderson. They were amazed at how much Montrose matched the spirit and aura of Mammoth.
“We enjoy adventure. We enjoy exploring outside,” Hammer said. “Montrose shares those same passions. The community shares those same passions.”
The trio’s plans for Montrose go beyond adding 40 full-time jobs within five years and 15 to 20 part-time gigs in the same timeframe. They want to use locally-sourced grains in Montrose and the surrounding area for their products and give back to community stakeholders, such as farmers, when they can.
“One of our goals is to come in and support the community,” Hammer said. “Whether it’s the beef, vegetables or the items we put in our spirits and our beer, our goal is to support the community in that way.”
Shelter’s headquarters will be in Montrose, where production is expected to ramp up towards 15 to 25 barrels per week, up from one a week at the Mammoth location.
They hope to talk to the local corn growers and see if they can develop a Montrose-grown bourbon. They’re especially keen on using Colorado’s water resources to manufacture locally crafted products.
“If you pick up a bottle from the shelf and it says, ‘Made in Reno, Nevada,’ or it says, ‘Made in Montrose, Colorado,’ you’re going to pick the Colorado bottle every time,” Anderson said.
Senior said a loose estimate to break ground on the project is in the second or third quarter of 2022. Anderson said he hopes it can be sooner, though understands the construction and material constraints contractors and project leaders currently face are hefty.
The three continued to speak passionately about Montrose as they readied to exit the Zoom. They talked about how patrons during the warm, summer months can enjoy a drink with friends on the outdoor patio or beside the fire pit. During winter, patrons can gather inside, have a crisp cocktail and pair it with a plate from the kitchen.
They hope the community in Montrose can embrace Shelter, just as they expect to embrace Montrose.
“When I arrived in Montrose, after the first hour, I loved it,” Hammer said. “It feels like a community. It feels like a small town — I love that so much. You can have an honest, rad, amazing day’s work, spend time with your family and do all the things that you love.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press