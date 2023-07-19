California-based Shelter Distilling’s new headquarters in Montrose won’t be complete until early 2024, but locals — and fly-in visitors — won’t have to wait that long to try the brand’s signature spirits and cocktails, as Shelter will begin operating a new bar at Montrose Regional Airport as early as next month.

Construction on the airport expansion is underway, and the airport bar will sit at the top of the county’s first escalators, with enough capacity to serve all guests on the new second-floor terminal.



