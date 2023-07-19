California-based Shelter Distilling’s new headquarters in Montrose won’t be complete until early 2024, but locals — and fly-in visitors — won’t have to wait that long to try the brand’s signature spirits and cocktails, as Shelter will begin operating a new bar at Montrose Regional Airport as early as next month.
Construction on the airport expansion is underway, and the airport bar will sit at the top of the county’s first escalators, with enough capacity to serve all guests on the new second-floor terminal.
“The goal is that it’s our full menu — we’re talking 40 cocktails, four or five different beers on tap, we’re going to have some wine available as well,” said Shelter co-founder Matt Hammer.
Hammer said opening day is based on when airport construction is completed, but the team is ready to hit the ground running. The new facility, which Shelter has a five-year contract for, could be open as soon as mid-August, but an exact date is beyond Shelter’s control.
The bar itself will have 12 to 15 seats, and Hammer said there will be more seating available nearby as part of the renovation, including a cushy seating area by a fireplace.
Shelter employees make practically everything that goes into the cocktails from scratch, from the distilled spirits to the bitters and syrups. Hammer said airport guests will get the same experience, with drinks made on-site with these same ingredients.
While the spirits themselves, from varieties of single-malt whisky to gin and agave, are staples of the Shelter menu, cocktail selections rotate seasonally as bartenders experiment with new combinations and techniques.
Eventually, many fresh ingredients will come right out of Montrose as Shelter moves its main production facility to the Colorado Outdoors campus. However, Hammer noted there’s some lag time, as that facility is still under construction, and many spirits need time to age before distribution.
Hammer is looking forward to working with local farmers and producers to source base ingredients, like corn, for spirits, as well as fresh meat for the kitchen menu. The main facility will serve as a production and distribution hub for the entire company, with liquors made on-site that will be shipped around the country.
“Everything that's served at the airport bar, everything that's served in Montrose will be made in Montrose 100%,” Hammer said.
The airport bar will also feature a selection of to-go food items, but that menu is not yet complete.
Both facilities are hiring, and Hammer said the main one will provide about 40 primarily full-time jobs between kitchen, production and bar staff. Wages for bar staff start at $13.65 per hour plus tips, while kitchen staff can earn $18-22 per hour, distilling and production staff start at $20 per hour and management can earn $60,000 to $80,000 annually. Hammer said anyone interested in employment can reach out to info@shelterdistilling.com
Hammer added that the company is willing to train inexperienced employees with the right attitude and values. After all, the Shelter team decided to move to Montrose because of the community’s values, and he is looking forward to the business becoming part of the city
Hammer, along with co-founders Jason Senior and Karl Anderson, are all outdoor sports enthusiasts who were encouraged by Colorado’s favorable laws for distilleries and Montrose’s comfortable atmosphere just close enough to the mountains.
“The reception from the community has actually been overwhelmingly positive,” Anderson told the Daily Press at Shelter’s groundbreaking in April.
He was originally concerned about opening such a large business in a community where the group wasn’t already established. But he said Montrose is a great location, close enough to big mountains and outdoor activities, but large enough to sustain a business the size of the new brewery and distillery.
Hammer said the main facility, which was poised for a December opening at the groundbreaking, is now on track to be complete by next February. All of the below-grade work, such as the foundation and drainage installation, is complete or nearly complete, and the slab will be poured this week.
“Once that happens everything can kick into gear super fast,” he said.
Hammer’s goal is to create a family-like atmosphere for the employees and become part of the Montrose community, all while building up the brand nationwide. But, come February, it will all start here.
