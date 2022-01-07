Shepherd’s Hand Center is no longer a tenant — about one year after leasing 505 S. Second St., the charity closed on the building on Thursday.
“We were finally able to sign all the documents. We are now the proud owners of a mortgage,” Shepherd’s Hand founder Garey Martinez said.
“I can truly say now that we are not homeless. We have a home. That’s something to celebrate, not only a fresh, new year, but a fresh, new building.”
Martinez founded Shepherd’s Hand to provide hot meals; clothing and other services to the homeless and food for anyone who needs it. He first operated out of the MADA building, then other locations, before leasing the South Second Street location with a three-year option to buy it from Grand Junction attorney Joseph Coleman, who worked closely with Martinez on the lease to purchase option.
“He’s been working very cooperatively with us all along. We give thanks to him for that,” Martinez said, also saying a number of substantial donations were critical to allowing the purchase to move forward.
“Being able to have something like this is super important,” realtor John Renfrow said. “I’m hoping it will serve the community for years to come.”
Renfrow’s father, Jim, works closely with Martinez and, with Martinez, is on the board for the Lighthouse Ministry. The Lighthouse operates the seasonal, overnight emergency shelter north of town.
Coleman’s cooperation allowed Shepherd’s Hand to buy the South Second Street building below the $534,888 list price, for $505,000. The late Chris Hauck helped advance the purchase, John Renfrow said. “He probably would have been happy to see that come to fruition,” said Renfrow.
According to real estate listing information, the 10,447 square-foot building — a stone’s throw from the Montrose Police Department and the library — includes 5,865 square-feet of commercial space; basement space; offices and two apartments, both of which are being rented and will continue to be let out through a property management company.
Shepherd’s Hand is getting the building, with a prime downtown location, at a discount.
“From a personal standpoint, I think we got a good deal. We got a fair price,” Martinez said.
Owning the building also increases Martinez’s grant-funding eligibility for operational costs and capital improvements. Shepherd’s Hand continues to rely on community donations to fund all of its work. The charity has no paid staff.
While still leasing the building, Martinez relocated his commodities distribution site to it; 505 S. Second St. also become the new the pick-up/intake location for nightly rides to the Lighthouse shelter.
Upon moving into the building, Martinez gained a space outside to park his commercial-grade food trailer, from which volunteers serve breakfast and lunch five days a week. As well, Shepherd’s Hand partnered with Region 10 to provide hot delivered meals to qualifying seniors.
Shepherd’s Hand Center has laundry service, showers, phone and internet access, as well as storage lockers, for those who need them.
With space the South Second Street location affords, Martinez set up his food distribution along the lines of grocery store shelves, from which people can “shop” for what they need from available items.
One service Shepherd’s Hand Center does not provide is overnight housing — that is still done at the Lighthouse shelter, which operates during winter months.
So far this season, there’s been enough room at the 30-bed Lighthouse dormitory to house everyone seeking a bed and place out of the bitter cold.
That does not mean everyone who might do better with shelter for the night is seeking it: some people, for whatever reason, prefer not to come into the shelter, or have been banned for refusing to abide by the rules.
Lighthouse still offers them sleeping bags, with body bags and cardboard for insulation, plus tents and food.
“This is why we made it a point to be able to give them whatever cold weather gear they need, whatever it takes to keep them warm in this environment that is actually a risk to their lives,” Martinez said.
Lighthouse continues to operate despite COVID-19 constraints and it follows all protocols for sanitation and screening. Although local regulations don’t require it, the shelter requires everyone to wear masks inside.
“God has been good to us. We haven’t had anything even close to an issue come up with COVID, either at the shelter dorms or at the (Shepherd’s Hand) Center,” Martinez said. “We have a high-risk population we serve and a high risk population of (older) volunteers that serve them. … Better overkill than having an issue come up.”
Lighthouse and Shepherd’s Hand are separate entities, but work closely together, as well as with other nonprofits, such as Haven House, and entities that serve the homeless and lower-income people.
“Shepherd’s Hand and the Lighthouse are still a first responder, if you will. We’re taking care of the immediate needs,” Martinez said.
Those needs appear to be growing for Shepherd’s Hand.
“Our numbers are going up. We’ve probably gone up a good 10 to 15% this fall on the number of meals that we serve,” Martinez said.
In just five months, the number of meals delivered to seniors (or collected by them at the Shepherd’s Hand) has gone up.
At the start of the Region 10 partnership last July, 45 to 50 meals were collected or delivered to eligible seniors.
“Today, we served 57. We’re averaging between 55 and 60,” Martinez said Wednesday. “We’ve gone up in just home deliveries.”
Numbers also climbed for Shepherd’s Hand’s regular hot breakfast and lunch, which are open to anyone.
“Hot meals per day are averaging between 100 and 135 meals a day,” he said.
When Shepherd’s Hand first opened the center’s doors last year, it served about 350 clients overall. It now serves about 475 clients overall.
“Our client base has increased substantially, maybe because we’re here in a permanent location. I get people calling — private citizens — saying ‘I found somebody at the Walmart; can you help them?’ They are finding us now through different sources. We’re getting more people recognizing that we’re here,” Martinez said.
“We want people to know we’re here and we have these services available and they’re free.”
Delivering all of these services depends on donations and volunteers, he said, thanking the community for its “fantastic” support.
Although Shepherd’s Hand only recently acquired its own location and only inked the sale agreement on Thursday, its work has continued for years — and its mission dates back to the founding of the now defunct Christ’s Kitchen. (That nonprofit served hot lunches daily until a few years ago when the building it rented was sold and no affordable alternative site could be located.)
For Martinez, signing the dotted line to buy 505 S. Second St. brought welcome stability.
“This is the culmination of a 20-year vision that came about when I got involved in starting Christ’s Kitchen,” he said.
